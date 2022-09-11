India Launches Indigenously-built Fifth Stealth Frigate ‘Taragiri’ In Mumbai

After the launch of the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 in Kerala, in another boost for Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing, India on September 11 launched the indigenously-built warship ‘Taragiri’ in Mumbai. The launching event took place at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDS) in the city. The warship is the improved version of the erstwhile ‘Taragiri’, the leander class ASW frigate, which participated in numerous challenging operations from 1980 to 2013, said the Ministry of Defence.

Notably, ‘Taragiri’ is a part of the P17A programme, under which seven ships are planned - 4 at MDS and 3 at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). These ships have been designed in India by Indian Navy’s warship design bureau, the pioneer institution for the country’s warship design activities. Significantly, 75% of all the procurement for the technical equipment and systems for the P17A project have been done from India companies including MSMEs.

Indigenously designed ‘Taragiri’

The steel used in the hull construction of the P17A frigates warship is manufactured in the country by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL). It will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world-class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features.

The anti-submarine capability has also been designed in-house in the form of triple tube lightweight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers. The ship’s air defence capability, to shield itself from aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles includes the vertical launch and long-range surface-to-air missile system. Two 30mm rapid-fire guns will provide the ship with close-in-defence capability while an SRGM Gun will enable her to provide effective naval gunfire support.

Ship built using integrated construction methodology

The ship has been manufactured using the integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDS. The approximate launch weight of the vessel is 3,510 Tons.

The ship is 149.02 M long and 17.8 M wide and is controlled by CODOG combination of two Gas Turbines and 02 Main Diesel Engines which are designed to achieve a speed of over 28 knots at a displacement of approx. 6670 Tons.

Image: Indian Navy