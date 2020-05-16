India Lifts Ban On Export Of All Types Of Non-surgical Masks

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification allowing the export of non-medical/non-surgical masks of all types (cotton, silk, wool, knitted). Earlier in mid-March, the government had banned all exports of masks just before the country went into lockdown to bump up domestic stock as Coronavirus infections began to rise.

READ | DIY Face Masks: Here Are Some Watermelon Face Masks That You Can Try At Home

Both masks (2 layered & 3 layered surgical masks, N95 masks) and hand sanitisers had then been brought under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, empowering state governments to regulate production, distribution and prices of these items and also crackdown on hoarding and black marketing.

READ | Women SHGs Add 10 Cr Masks, 3 Lakh Litres Sanitiser As India Achieves 2.06 Lakh Daily PPEs

Mask production soars

Republicworld had reported earlier that India has achieved an almost unrealistic goal of producing 2.06 lakh Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits daily within two months after the coronavirus outbreak. The highest single-day production of PPE kits, around 2.06 lakh kits, was recorded on May 2. However, on average, domestic production is about 1.5 lakh per day. A PPE kit consists of a mask, eye shield, shoe cover, gown and gloves, which doctors and healthcare workers wear during the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

(AP Photo for representation)

READ | Kolkata Metro Mulls 'drastic' Cut In Passenger Count, Mandatory Thermal Screening, Use Of Masks

READ | EU Suspends Delivery Of 10 Million Masks Over Quality Issues