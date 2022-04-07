India Likely To Issue Combined Paper And Electronic, E-passports In 2022: V Muraleedharan

To make travel easier and safer, Indian travellers are likely to get electronic passports (e-Passports) in 2022, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. He said this while answering a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, on the plans of the Government to issue electronic passports in 2022. About the structure of the e-passport, the MoS informed the house that, it will have an embedded Radio Frequency Identification Chip (RFID) coupled with an antenna, as an inlay in the back cover of the e-passport.

"The passport's critical information will be printed on its data page as well as stored in the chip. The characteristics of the document and the chip are specified in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) document 9303," said Muraleedharan. He further informed, National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been entrusted with the technical responsibilities for the issuance of e-passports.

E-passports to have a chip and an antenna

"The e-passports will be produced by the India Security Press, Nashik, which has issued letters of intent for the procurement of 4.5 crore ICAO-compliant electronic chips along with its operating system," he stated. The e-passports are currently in a Proof of Concept (PoC) stage and are being tested. The full adoption will begin after the technical infrastructure and eco-system is ready.

All efforts made to secure e-passports: EAM Jaishankar

Earlier, in February 2022, EAM S Jaishankar assured the Lok Sabha, the e-passports will be secured with a digital signature of the issuing country to provide data authentication to the countries, the holder of the passport is travelling to.

The current Passport Seva Project has data privacy and data security safeguards in place. Moreover the passport data will only be used for passport related purposes, Jaishankar said. He added, the e-Passports will have layered security with both the regular paper passports and data also being made available on verified chips. Moreover, the digital signature of the travellers will be sent to the countries where they are travelling to, for verification.

The Minister also stated that e-passports will make the interaction of the travellers with the immigration authorities much smoother.

“The main benefit of the e-passport is its enhanced ability to maintain the integrity of its data. This is expected to increase the level of confidence in the Indian passport," Jaishankar said.

