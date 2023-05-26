India Likely To Receive Normal Monsoon Despite El Nino Threat, Predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said this year India is likely to witness "normal monsoon rains" despite the probable emergence of the El Nino weather prediction. In an official statement, the weather agency said, "As per IMD, once the monsoon gets established, we are expecting the monsoon to arrive in Kerala around June 4th. Before June 1st, we are not expecting the monsoon to arrive."

This year the country is likely to see 96 per cent rainfall in the monsoon season, the IMD predicted. The latest prediction is an indication that this year's monsoon season will be beneficial for the agriculture sector, which has witnessed a scorching summer. The weather agency also ruled out any possibility of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea for next week and said if rainfall distribution is similar everywhere, then it will be an "ideal situation".

IMD predicts a normal monsoon at 96% LPA

"There is no cyclone probability in the Arabian Sea for next week. If rainfall distribution is almost similar everywhere, then it will be an ideal situation. There won't be any problems. If we get equal distribution everywhere, there won't be much impact on agriculture. In northwest India, as of now, below-normal rainfall will be there," said IMD.

(Image: PTI)

In the stage-2 long-range forecast for this year's Southwest Monsoon, the weather department said the downpour between June–September month is expected to be 96 per cent of the long-term average, with an error margin of +/- 4% of the long-period average. It is significant to mention that IMD's latest prediction will be an addition to the track record of the last four years of normal or above-normal summer rains that will increase agriculture and economic growth.

In another forecast by IMD, states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and the northern part of Rajasthan are likely to experience thundersqualls or gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph. whereas states like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive light rainfall or thunderstorms in the upcoming days.

The latest bulletin of the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall over Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand on May 27 and 28. Meanwhile, West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Furthermore, in a respite for the people of Delhi, there will be no more heatwave until May 30, IMD said.