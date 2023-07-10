India Likely To Sign Deal For Rafale Jets, 3 More Subs For Navy During PM's France Visit

Rafale Marine jets could soon be arming Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s France tour to approve the deal to acquire the jets from Dassault Aviation. The agreement to buy between 18 to 26 Rafale-M fighters for the Indian Navy will be a government to government deal just like it was for the 36 jets acquired for the Indian Air Force.

In another shot in the arm for the Indian Navy, an order for construction of three more Kalvari-class (Scorpene) submarines with French help is also to be announced. Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) will make the Kalvari class submarines which will add a potent punch to the navy’s underwater warfare capabilities. The navy already has six Kalvari class submarines with five of them in service and the last one Vagsheer currently undergoing sea trials before commissioning.

The final decision is likely to take place during the Defence Acquisition Council meeting on on Wednesday (July 12) before PM Modi flies out to Paris, the capital of France. A government-to-government deal instead of a tender process will save time and the process of acquiring the fighter jets.

Rafale-M fighters are also likely to be cheaper than the ones in the IAF arsenal due to two reasons - 1) They are like a repeat order as India has already bought 36 jets for its air force. 2) Several components are common to both the navy and air force versions resulting in the local manufacturing and maintenance costs coming down.

The Indian Navy has selected this aircraft as it has very similar features to the IAF’s Rafale jets. The new jets will save the time, effort and cost to train the navy to operate and maintain new fighters.

The Indian Navy had launched a hunt to procure new fighters for its new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and replace the ageing MiG-29K fighters.

Rafale-M features

Rafale-M is adapted for short take-off and arrested recovery technology which is required for deck deployment on INS Vikrant. This is because the Vikrant uses an upward curve ramp for the take-off of fighter jets from its deck.

The Rafale M has many advanced features compared to the MiG-29K fighters which are presently operated by the Indian Navy. These aircraft will provide superiority to the Indian Navy over its adversaries Pakistan and China.

The fighters will be equipped with meteor missiles and are capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The Dassault Rafale is a French twin-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft designed and built by Dassault Aviation. It is equipped with a wide range of weapons and is intended to perform air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike capabilities and nuclear deterrence missions. It is an omnirole fighter aircraft and the naval version is known as Rafale M, in which M stands for Marine.