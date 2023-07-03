India NEWS LIVE | SC To Hear AAP Government's Plea Against Delhi Service Ordinance

On the matter of Universal Civil Code (UCC), the detailed report presented was a discussion paper, two years ago there was a consultation paper of the law commission.

Now the recommendation will come after including all the suggestions, so far 19 lakh suggestions have come. The Law commission will take suggestions till july 13.

Shiv sena and BSP did not oppose but supported conditionally and TRS supported.

Congress protested, Vivek Tankha has written a letter in this regard, which has said that discriminatory laws should be abolished, there is no need for ucc immediately

This presentation was meant to be understood. The members expressed their opinion and their concern. This point also came up that tribals should not be affected by this, especially in relation to north east, more advice and consultation is needed in this.

It is suggested that tribal areas should be excluded from the uniform civil code. Sushil modi also agreed that tribal areas and north east should not be affected by ucc

Suggestions are to come by july 13. After that it will take about 4 months to draft, after that the bill will be prepared.

This time there is less hope that the bill will come in session.