India NEWS LIVE | SC To Hear AAP Government's Plea Against Delhi Service Ordinance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to visit the Yashwantrao Chavan memorial in Karad. BJP said it won't ally with BRS nor with Congress in Telangana. Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar has called for a meeting with his camp leader. Read all top updates here:-

Ajay Sharma
Credit: PTI

22:08 IST, July 3rd 2023
Parliament Monsoon session to begin in old building: Meenakshi Lekhi

Monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building...", says Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

 

21:47 IST, July 3rd 2023
BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani says, "UCC has to be implemented"

Mahesh Jethmalani, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP on UCC said, "...Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has to be implemented, there is no doubt about it. Today there was some debate in the committee, but no one said that we would not like to implement UCC...Those who opposed, opposed it on the basis that it should not be rushed & it should not be for purpose of election. Uniform Civil Code is a humanitarian issue & is important for the public...The issues are succession, inheritance, marriage, custody, and divorce if we can not bring consensus on these issues then when we say that India is a diverse country...What does that mean?..."

20:14 IST, July 3rd 2023
Exclusive information from UCC meeting

On the matter of Universal Civil Code (UCC), the detailed report presented was a discussion paper, two years ago there was a consultation paper of the law commission.

Now the recommendation will come after including all the suggestions, so far 19 lakh suggestions have come. The Law commission will take suggestions till july 13.

Shiv sena and BSP did not oppose but supported conditionally and TRS supported.

Congress protested, Vivek Tankha has written a letter in this regard, which has said that discriminatory laws should be abolished, there is no need for ucc immediately

This presentation was meant to be understood. The members expressed their opinion and their concern. This point also came up that tribals should not be affected by this, especially in relation to north east, more advice and consultation is needed in this.
It is suggested that tribal areas should be excluded from the uniform civil code. Sushil modi also agreed that tribal areas and north east should not be affected by ucc

Suggestions are to come by july 13. After that it will take about 4 months to draft, after that the bill will be prepared.
This time there is less hope that the bill will come in session.

19:40 IST, July 3rd 2023
Maharashtra CM hold press briefing, says "Ajit Pawar supports agenda of development"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a media briefing said newly inducted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister supports the agenda of development.

He said, "...Ajit Pawar has said that he is supporting the agenda of development...State cabinet expansion will happen soon."

19:36 IST, July 3rd 2023
BSP backs Uniform Civil Code (UCC), says 'consensus should be built"

 

19:27 IST, July 3rd 2023
'Purpose of UCC to bring reform in religion wherever needed', says BJP leader Mahesh Jethmalani

Senior BJP leader Mahesh Jethmalani said, "The whole purpose of UCC is that those aspects of religion which require reform should be allowed to be reformed."

 

19:22 IST, July 3rd 2023
'UCC is needed', says Mahesh Jethmalani while speaking to Republic

Speaking to Republic. senior advocate and BJP MP Mahesh Jethamalani said, "About 7 members of the committee spoke it including me and there was unanimity that UCC is good."

 

18:50 IST, July 3rd 2023
Supreme Court to hear pleas against the abrogation of Article 370 on July 11

 

Supreme Court to hear pleas against the abrogation of Article 370. CJI led constitution bench to hear the matter on July 11.

 

18:26 IST, July 3rd 2023
'I collected affadavit and submitted to Governor', Ajit Pawar led NCP faction member Amol Mitkari speaks to Republic

Ajit Pawar led NCP faction member Amol Mitkari while speaking to Republic claimed support of 43 MLAs and said, "We have the support of 43 MLAs. I have collected the affidavit and submitted letter to governor."

 

18:17 IST, July 3rd 2023
CBI files chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. The charge sheet named Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and several others' names including firms as accused.

The Chargesheet has been filed against former Union Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav & several others in the case related to the Land for Job scam.

17:25 IST, July 3rd 2023
Party name and symbol with us, says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Newly inducted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Party name and symbol is with us. They don't have right to issue notice."

 

17:25 IST, July 3rd 2023
'Joined Shinde govt for people's welfare', Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Assembly speaker must appoint leader of opposition. For the development of people, we have decided to join the Shinde government.

 

17:10 IST, July 3rd 2023
Sunil Tatkare appointed as new state president of NCP: Praful Patel

Praful Patel said, "The message has been conveyed to Jayant Patil, and today we have officially appointed Sunil Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP state president."

 

17:06 IST, July 3rd 2023
Under the guidance of Ajit Pawar we have joined the Maharashtra govt: Praful Patel

 

16:49 IST, July 3rd 2023
'We'll find solution, this is not the first time', says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "In the coming days, I am going to travel in many constituencies and will meet people. This is not the first time Maharashtra is facing such situation, but we have to find a solution."

 

16:40 IST, July 3rd 2023
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar prepares his own team in Maharashtra

Newly inducted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar prepares his own team in Maharashtra. Anil Patil to be chief whip and Sunil Tatkare likely to be NCP state president, sources say. 

As of now, over 40 MLAs are in the support of Ajit Pawar, as per sources

16:11 IST, July 3rd 2023
NCP Working President Supriya Sule demands immediate action against Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare

Supriya Sule has written to Sharad Pawar seeking disqualification and extreme punitive action against Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for indulging in anti party activities in a secretive manner.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Mr.Sunil Tatkare and Mr. Praful Patel on 2nd July 2023 acted in direct contravention of the Party Constitution and Rules, amounting to desertion and disqualification from the party membership. I request Honourable Sharad Pawar Saheb to take immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities."

 

15:40 IST, July 3rd 2023
Anil Ambani appears before enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate examined Anil Ambani on Monday over a fresh FEMA case.

15:29 IST, July 3rd 2023
Mumbai NCP Working President sacked

Narendra Rane, Working president of Mumbai NCP unit has been sacked.

15:18 IST, July 3rd 2023
Parliament standing Committee begins meeting to discuss Uniform Civil Code

Parliamentary standing Committee for Law and Justice meeting begins in Parliament agenda to discuss on Uniform Civil Code.

15:06 IST, July 3rd 2023
Karnataka Cong minister Priyank Kharge on state govt ordering SIT probe into alleged bitcoin scam.

Karnataka Congress minister Priyank Kharge said, "As I said, STF, SIT, judicial inquiries and departmental inquiries will happen. We already formed Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board...SIT, bitcoin...it's just a matter of time. We came to power a month back and already 2-3 investigations are going on, including in my own department. We will ensure that people get justice for all the injustice that happened in the previous regime."

14:58 IST, July 3rd 2023
Started touring Maharashtra so that our cadre gets strong: Sharad Pawar

Addressing the media in Satara, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "I have started touring Maharashtra so that our cadre gets strong. I have started strengthening NCP. Party workers are there with me." 

14:50 IST, July 3rd 2023
HC dismisses Sisodia's bail plea in Delhi Excise scam case

Delhi High Court dismissed the bail petition of Delhi Former Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

14:38 IST, July 3rd 2023
NCP meeting people on ground, BJP creating disturbance: Sharad Pawar's grandson

Addressing the media, Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar said, "NCP is meeting people on the ground." He added that BJP is creating disturbances. Slamming the rebel MLAs, he said, "Sharad Pawar gave all the positions to these (rebel ) MLAs. Then what was the need to leave?"

14:31 IST, July 3rd 2023
Home Ministry to host 'G20 conference on Crime & Security in the Age of NFTs, AI & Metaverse'

Ministry of Home Affairs to host 'G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse' on 13-14 July. It will bring together G20 countries, 9 special invitee countries and domain experts around the world to delve into the challenges of advancing technologies, the Ministry spokesperson said.

14:13 IST, July 3rd 2023
Ajit Pawar camp submits petition to Speaker after NCP's disqualification plea

As per the Maharashtra Speaker's Office, a disqualification petition has been received from the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar. In response, a petition has also been submitted from Ajit Pawar's camp. The Speaker will thoroughly examine and study both petitions, the Maha Speaker's office said.

14:02 IST, July 3rd 2023
NIA raids underway in Mumbai and Pune in case linked to Islamic State

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at five locations in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune in a case linked to Islamic State. According to the source, the searches are still underway at one place in Pune and four in Mumbai.

13:59 IST, July 3rd 2023
MK Stalin extends support to Sharad Pawar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has spoken to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar over Ajit Pawar's joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra. According to sources, the Tamil Nadu CM has extended his support to Pawar.

13:40 IST, July 3rd 2023
Oppn meeting to be held on July 17-18 in Bengaluru

The meeting of Opposition parties which was scheduled to be held on July 13, is now postponed to 17th-18th July in Bengaluru owing to the political situation in Maharashtra following a split in the NCP. Congress is inviting all political parties which were present in the meeting held in Patna, the sources said.

13:34 IST, July 3rd 2023
Maharashtra Speaker arrives at Fadnavis' residence

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar arrived at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders are present.

