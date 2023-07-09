India News Live: Bengal SEC Announces Repolling In 600+ Booths After Poll Day Mayhem

Quick links:
Image: PTI
#WATCH | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "I came here for a simple purpose. As a student I have heard about Tamasoma Jyotir Gamaya, somebody told me it's famous. As there is light at the end of the tunnel. As a humble student, I wanted to ask my professors what it… pic.twitter.com/jUgmOkuyx0— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
17 trains running from Moradabad division have been cancelled and many trains have been short-terminated after water came on the rail track of two railway sections of Ambala Railway Division: Moradabad Railway Division
#BengalBloodbath | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose lands in Delhi, likely to submit a report on panchayat poll violence to Home Minister Amit Shah— Republic (@republic) July 9, 2023
Speaking to Republic, he said, "I have seen many things. Made an assessment. Will state it at the right time." pic.twitter.com/5Xb9uOvSpD
Total of 697 booths will be repolled tomorrow in West Bengal Panchayat elections, the West Bengal State Election Commission said.
The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void.
The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order.
(With agency inputs)
#WATCH | Waterlogging and traffic jam in Delhi's ITO, after incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/EY87pGf3fR— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
After violence and arson claimed the lives of atleast 21 people on Panchayat elections day, on July 8, in West Bengal, the State's Election Commission has announced repolling in more than 600 polling booths.
#WATCH | A man gets trapped in 90 feet deep well in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Rescue operations underway for the past 30 hours. pic.twitter.com/voGkhv2sFv— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: A bridge connecting the three areas washed away due to heavy rains in Dudu area of Udhampur.— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
(Source: Udhampur Police) pic.twitter.com/rD5qptDDcJ
#WATCH | Delhi: The market wall in Sunder Nagar collapsed after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/DM0vVcTAa9— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
#WATCH | A large portion of road caved in Delhi's Rohini area after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/ujoa37YtjU— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
#WATCH | Haryana: Drone visuals from Gurugram where Delhi-Manesar highway is blocked pic.twitter.com/BkpJwBe1dq— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
We have arrested one person namely Naleesh Ballia, a resident of Bhuj in Kutch. He works in the electric office of CPWD. The Gujarat ATS had received information that he was in touch with the Pakistani operative. This person was forwarding sensitive information to a Pakistani operative for money. It has received around Rs 28,800 from different online payments accounts: Superintendent of Police (ATS) Sunil Joshi, Gandhinagar
"#WATCH | Chandigarh: "Can anybody name a state ruled by Congress or BJP where 24 hours electricity is available?... If you vote for either of them, there will be only power cuts & your entire savings will be finished by paying the electricity bill...": AAP Convener and Delhi CM… pic.twitter.com/4WdBxoksl7— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Mandi's Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas River. pic.twitter.com/T5ly7WHtOO— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
Gurugram district administration issues an advisory stating "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow i.e. on the 10th of July so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair/restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by Govt. agencies."
#WATCH | West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protest outside the State Election Commission building in Kolkata over the violence during the Panchayat elections. pic.twitter.com/Tuxs3BkpiH— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi since last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," tweeted Kejriwal. (translated from Hindi)
After violence during panchayat polls in the state, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit Delhi, likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah
#WATCH | Gujarat: Following heavy rainfall in Rajkot's Gondal, the Ashapura dam overflowed, leading the dam water to enter the city. pic.twitter.com/9jG32XyufO— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
It has rained heavily in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Una has received 228 MM of rain. A red alert has been issued in the state. Heavy rain alert has been issued in Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi. Orange Alert has been issued for Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur and Yellow Alert has been issued for Lahaul Spiti: Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior IMD Scientist, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: NDRF team carries out rescue operations after residential buildings in Dera Bassi got heavily flooded due to massive rainfall pic.twitter.com/Sz9FIjIUXs— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
In view of incessant rainfall in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi LG and took updates.
Roads are waterlogged in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain continues to lash national capital.
#WATCH | Delhi: Roads waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash national capital.— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
(Visuals from Feroz Shah Road) pic.twitter.com/bdrJGjMNKy
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Mandi's Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas River. pic.twitter.com/EhiZCdnDAQ— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
(Source: Video shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/61WsXg08QN
#WACTH | Following inclement weather in Himachal Pradesh, all trains Shimla-Kalka route has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/2xtgnD5mMX— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. Mandi-Kullu road via Kataul closed due to landslides. Pandoh-Gohar-Chalchowk-Baggy-Sundernagar road open but heavy-vehicular movement restricted: Mandi Police
(Picture Credit: ANI)
#WATCH | A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
(Video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/q9S8WSu96Z