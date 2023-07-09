Last Updated:

India News Live: Bengal SEC Announces Repolling In 600+ Booths After Poll Day Mayhem

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void. The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order.

Piyush Gupta
Image: PTI

23:38 IST, July 9th 2023
West Bengal Governor briefs media after arriving in Delhi
22:59 IST, July 9th 2023
17 trains running from Moradabad division have been cancelled after waterlogging on tracks

17 trains running from Moradabad division have been cancelled and many trains have been short-terminated after water came on the rail track of two railway sections of Ambala Railway Division: Moradabad Railway Division

 

22:26 IST, July 9th 2023
Union Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed with Vande Mataram chants by the people of India in Malaysia

 

22:22 IST, July 9th 2023
I have seen many things. Made an assessment. Will state it at the right time: Bengal Guv to Republic
22:18 IST, July 9th 2023
Total of 697 booths will be repolled tomorrow in West Bengal Panchayat elections: West Bengal State Election Commission

Total of 697 booths will be repolled tomorrow in West Bengal Panchayat elections, the West Bengal State Election Commission said.

(With agency inputs)

21:40 IST, July 9th 2023
Waterlogging and traffic jam witnessed in Delhi's ITO, after incessant rainfall
20:52 IST, July 9th 2023
Bengal SEC announces Repolling on 600+ booths after violence on poll day

After violence and arson claimed the lives of atleast 21 people on Panchayat elections day, on July 8, in West Bengal, the State's Election Commission has announced repolling in more than 600 polling booths.

20:30 IST, July 9th 2023
Man gets trapped in 90 feet deep well in Thiruvananthapuram; rescue operations underway
20:30 IST, July 9th 2023
A bridge washed away due to heavy rains in Dudu area of ​​Udhampur
20:28 IST, July 9th 2023
The market wall in Sunder Nagar collapsed after heavy rainfall in Delhi
20:28 IST, July 9th 2023
A large portion of road caved in Delhi's Rohini area after heavy rainfall
19:44 IST, July 9th 2023
Haryana: Drone visuals from Gurugram where Delhi-Manesar highway is blocked
19:36 IST, July 9th 2023
Gujarat ATS arrests CPWD officer who was in touch with Pakistani operative

We have arrested one person namely Naleesh Ballia, a resident of Bhuj in Kutch. He works in the electric office of CPWD. The Gujarat ATS had received information that he was in touch with the Pakistani operative. This person was forwarding sensitive information to a Pakistani operative for money. It has received around Rs 28,800 from different online payments accounts: Superintendent of Police (ATS) Sunil Joshi, Gandhinagar

19:32 IST, July 9th 2023
Delhi CM Kejriwal attacks BJP and Congress over electricity
19:05 IST, July 9th 2023
Mandi's Panchvaktra temple submerged due to a spate in the Beas River
18:29 IST, July 9th 2023
Gurugram district administration advises corporate offices and private institutions to guide their employees to Work from Home on July 10

Gurugram district administration issues an advisory stating "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow i.e. on the 10th of July so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair/restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by Govt. agencies."

 

18:05 IST, July 9th 2023
BJP leaders protest outside SEC building in Kolkata over violence during the Panchayat elections
17:45 IST, July 9th 2023
Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow due to incessant rainfall: CM Arvind Kejirwal

"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi since last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," tweeted Kejriwal. (translated from Hindi)

17:45 IST, July 9th 2023
Roads flooded near ITO, Delhi as rain lashes parts of national capital

 

17:30 IST, July 9th 2023
West Bengal Governor to visit Delhi, after violence in panchayat elections in the state

After violence during panchayat polls in the state, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit Delhi, likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

17:16 IST, July 9th 2023
Following heavy rainfall in Rajkot's Gondal, the Ashapura dam overflowed, leading the dam water to enter the city
17:05 IST, July 9th 2023
Orange Alert has been issued for Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur and Yellow Alert has been issued for Lahaul Spiti: IMD

It has rained heavily in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Una has received 228 MM of rain. A red alert has been issued in the state. Heavy rain alert has been issued in Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi. Orange Alert has been issued for Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur and Yellow Alert has been issued for Lahaul Spiti: Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior IMD Scientist, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

17:00 IST, July 9th 2023
NDRF team carries out rescue operations in Mohali, Punjab
16:44 IST, July 9th 2023
In view of incessant rainfall in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi LG and took updates

In view of incessant rainfall in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi LG and took updates.

Roads are waterlogged in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain continues to lash national capital.

16:12 IST, July 9th 2023
Roads waterlogged in Delhi as heavy rain continues to lash national capital
16:10 IST, July 9th 2023
Mandi's Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in water
16:10 IST, July 9th 2023
Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu
16:08 IST, July 9th 2023
Following inclement weather in Himachal Pradesh, all trains Shimla-Kalka route has been suspended.
15:21 IST, July 9th 2023
Highways and roads closed in parts of Himachal due to landslides and rockslides

Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. Mandi-Kullu road via Kataul closed due to landslides. Pandoh-Gohar-Chalchowk-Baggy-Sundernagar road open but heavy-vehicular movement restricted: Mandi Police

(Picture Credit: ANI)

15:08 IST, July 9th 2023
Bridge washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh
