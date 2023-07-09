India News Live: Bengal SEC Announces Repolling In 600+ Booths After Poll Day Mayhem

Total of 697 booths will be repolled tomorrow in West Bengal Panchayat elections: West Bengal State Election Commission

Total of 697 booths will be repolled tomorrow in West Bengal Panchayat elections, the West Bengal State Election Commission said.

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void.

The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order.

(With agency inputs)