Breaking News Live: India Makes 5 Climate Change Commitments, Anil Deshmukh Arrested By ED

08:09 IST, November 2nd 2021
J&K to set up specialized agency to investigate terror-linked cases

The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to set up a State Investigation Agency (SIA) to primarily investigate cases pertaining to terrorism and linked offenses. The SIA will be a nodal agency for coordinating with NIA and other central agencies for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases. The government will depute officers to the Directorate. 

07:18 IST, November 2nd 2021
Lt Gen Khanduri takes charge as Western Army Commander

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri, took charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command at Chandigarh on November 1. He is the first Air Defence Officer to be appointed as an Army Commander. On assuming his new appointment, Gen Khanduri paid tributes to the brave hearts at the war memorial in Chandimandir Military Station and reviewed the Guard of Honour. 

07:18 IST, November 2nd 2021
PM Modi's 5 commitments towards climate action at COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at COP26, outlined India's commitments to tackling climate change. PM Modi prested five ‘Amrit Tatva’ from India on climate change. 

  1. India will bring its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.
  2. By 2030, India will fulfill 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy.
  3. India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 bn tonnes from now until 2030.
  4. By 2030, India will bring down carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45%.
  5. By 2070, India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions

 

07:18 IST, November 2nd 2021
Anil Deshmukh arrested by ED in PMLA case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after 12 hours of investigation. He is been arrested in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him. Before the arrest, the ED had conducted multiple raids at premises linked with him in Mumbai and Nagpur.

 

