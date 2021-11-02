Breaking News Live: India Makes 5 Climate Change Commitments, Anil Deshmukh Arrested By ED

Quick links:
The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to set up a State Investigation Agency (SIA) to primarily investigate cases pertaining to terrorism and linked offenses. The SIA will be a nodal agency for coordinating with NIA and other central agencies for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases. The government will depute officers to the Directorate.
Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri, took charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command at Chandigarh on November 1. He is the first Air Defence Officer to be appointed as an Army Commander. On assuming his new appointment, Gen Khanduri paid tributes to the brave hearts at the war memorial in Chandimandir Military Station and reviewed the Guard of Honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at COP26, outlined India's commitments to tackling climate change. PM Modi prested five ‘Amrit Tatva’ from India on climate change.
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after 12 hours of investigation. He is been arrested in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him. Before the arrest, the ED had conducted multiple raids at premises linked with him in Mumbai and Nagpur.
