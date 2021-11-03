Last Updated:

Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In India After Attending G20 And COP26 Summit

08:22 IST, November 3rd 2021
WHO likely to decide on emergency use of Covaxin today

The World Health Organization technical committee to meet for a closely watched decision on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin today. This recognition will help pave the way for people who have taken the dose to qualify for vaccine mandates in other countries. Bharat Biotech has been stuck in a regulatory loop, since October 26, as WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) had sought more clarification from the vaccine maker.

 

08:14 IST, November 3rd 2021
PM Modi returns to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after attending G20 and COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi held bilateral talks with several global leaders. He discussed a collaborative approach to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and presented five commitments from India on climate change. 

 

08:04 IST, November 3rd 2021
Facebook to shut down facial recognition feature

Facebook announced that it was shutting down the facial recognition system and also deleting the templates of billions of people. It further informed that people who have opted in the Face Recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos.

07:50 IST, November 3rd 2021
Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman Bharat' for Central Armed Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Ayushman Bharat CAPF' healthcare scheme on a pan-India basis for the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The scheme will be rolled out in a phased manner from November 2, across all states and Union Territories (UTs). 

07:40 IST, November 3rd 2021
Indian government releases 10 Pakistani fishermen

The government of India has released 10 Pakistani fishermen who were arrested for trespassing, about 4-5 years ago. Protocol Officer Sunil Pal informed ANI, "They were arrested about 4-5 years ago for trespassing and have now been released after completion of their jail term".

07:34 IST, November 3rd 2021
India calls for hike in climate finance to 1 trillion dollars

To meet the addressing goals of climate change, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav called upon the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) to work closely to protect the interests of developing countries. India said that climate finance cannot continue at the levels decided in 2009 and should be increased to at least 1 trillion dollars. Yadav further requested the LMDC members to join India to support the global initiatives it has pioneered including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Leadership Group for Industry Transition. 

07:23 IST, November 3rd 2021
US President Joe Biden on China, Russia not attending G20 and COP26

US President Biden said, "I think it's been a big mistake. The world will look to China & say what value-added they provided. They've lost the ability to influence people around the world here at COP. The same way I would argue with regard to Russia". He further added that focus on what China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are not doing will be continued. 

07:23 IST, November 3rd 2021
PM Modi leaves for India after Italy, Glasgow visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for India after his 5-day visit to Italy and UK during which he participated in the G20 Summit and COP26 meeting. At the COP26 meeting, PM Modi prested five ‘Amrit Tatva’ from India on climate change. 

