Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In India After Attending G20 And COP26 Summit

Quick links:
Image: REPUBLIC
The World Health Organization technical committee to meet for a closely watched decision on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin today. This recognition will help pave the way for people who have taken the dose to qualify for vaccine mandates in other countries. Bharat Biotech has been stuck in a regulatory loop, since October 26, as WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) had sought more clarification from the vaccine maker.
#BREAKING | WHO likely to take a decision on Covaxin EUL after seeking additional clarifications.— Republic (@republic) November 3, 2021
Tune in to watch here #LIVE-https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/iibrgGsGCQ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after attending G20 and COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi held bilateral talks with several global leaders. He discussed a collaborative approach to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and presented five commitments from India on climate change.
#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India after attending G20 and COP26 Summits.— Republic (@republic) November 3, 2021
Tune in to watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/D39jDLAi9N
Facebook announced that it was shutting down the facial recognition system and also deleting the templates of billions of people. It further informed that people who have opted in the Face Recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Ayushman Bharat CAPF' healthcare scheme on a pan-India basis for the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The scheme will be rolled out in a phased manner from November 2, across all states and Union Territories (UTs).
The government of India has released 10 Pakistani fishermen who were arrested for trespassing, about 4-5 years ago. Protocol Officer Sunil Pal informed ANI, "They were arrested about 4-5 years ago for trespassing and have now been released after completion of their jail term".
To meet the addressing goals of climate change, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav called upon the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) to work closely to protect the interests of developing countries. India said that climate finance cannot continue at the levels decided in 2009 and should be increased to at least 1 trillion dollars. Yadav further requested the LMDC members to join India to support the global initiatives it has pioneered including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Leadership Group for Industry Transition.
US President Biden said, "I think it's been a big mistake. The world will look to China & say what value-added they provided. They've lost the ability to influence people around the world here at COP. The same way I would argue with regard to Russia". He further added that focus on what China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are not doing will be continued.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for India after his 5-day visit to Italy and UK during which he participated in the G20 Summit and COP26 meeting. At the COP26 meeting, PM Modi prested five ‘Amrit Tatva’ from India on climate change.