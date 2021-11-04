Breaking News Live: Centre Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol & Diesel, Covaxin Gets WHO Approval

Quick links:
Image: REPUBLIC
The Government announced reduction of excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre. It was informed that it was done to help farmers with the rabi crop, ease inflation and give the economy a consumption boost.
Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, and Tripura, among others, promised a Rs 7 per litre cut in State levies for both diesel and petrol, while Uttar Pradesh announced a tax cut of Rs 7 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 per litre on diesel. Goa govt said the prices of petrol and diesel would be reduced by Rs 12 and Rs 17 per litre respectively.
The World Health Organization granted Covaxin an emergency use listing, or EUL on Wednesday. This recognition will pave the way for people who have taken the dose to qualify for vaccine mandates in other countries. The global health body informed that the Technical Advisory Group has determined Covaxin meets standards for protection against COVID-19.