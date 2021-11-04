Breaking News Live: Centre Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol & Diesel, Covaxin Gets WHO Approval

The Government announced reduction of excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre. It was informed that it was done to help farmers with the rabi crop, ease inflation and give the economy a consumption boost.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, and Tripura, among others, promised a Rs 7 per litre cut in State levies for both diesel and petrol, while Uttar Pradesh announced a tax cut of Rs 7 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 per litre on diesel. Goa govt said the prices of petrol and diesel would be reduced by Rs 12 and Rs 17 per litre respectively.