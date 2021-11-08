During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy spells are possible for over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9 to November 11 due to the northeast monsoon. While Coimbatore is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. In Chennai, following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was observed in parts of Chennai, further affecting normal life.