Schools and colleges in Chennai and three other districts will be closed for the next two days due to heavy rainfalls. Most government offices will also be shut down today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to private firms to declare a holiday or allow employees to work from home.
During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy spells are possible for over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9 to November 11 due to the northeast monsoon. While Coimbatore is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. In Chennai, following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was observed in parts of Chennai, further affecting normal life.
J&K police constable, identified as Tauseef was shot dead by a terrorist in Srinagar. As per the reports, the constable was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Forces have launched search operations to arrest the terrorists.
United Nations chief António Guterres, US President Joe Biden, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned an armed drone assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. According to officials, in an incident that raised tension in Iraq weeks after a general election disputed by Iran-backed militia groups. Joe Biden said in a statement, "Perpetrators of this terrorist attack on Iraqi state must be held accountable".
Farmers staged a protest in the Hatta area of Damoh district, demanding an adequate supply of fertilizers. District Collector SK Chaitya told ANI, "A meeting of departments concerned has been held on the smooth supply and stock of DAP & NPK fertilizers".
Puducherry government informed that schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will be closed on Nov 8 and Nov 9 for students of classes 9 to 12 considering the inclement weather and incessant rains. The government has also delayed the reopening of the government and the private school for classes 1 to 8 due to heavy rains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of two key roads in Maharashtra through video conferencing at 3:30 pm. The projects undertaken include five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (National Highway 965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G). The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a press release stated that this is done to facilitate people's movement to the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in the western state.
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) report, overall air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 432.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is likely to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in Mumbai. On November 7, Aryan Khan was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB for questioning in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case. He skipped the summons of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT due to a slight fever, the NCB officer informed.
The Jammu & Kashmir Police has asked the Home Department to grant prosecution sanctions against 9 persons including a Hurriyat leader- Mohammad Akbar Bhat of the Salvation Front and an advocate, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This case is concerned with MBBS seats being sold in Pakistan to aspirants from Kashmir which otherwise costs up to Rs.12 lakh each.
Indian Coast Guard has saved about 7 fishermen from the firing that was observed while they were fishing in the Arabian Sea, approximately 50 miles off the Gujarat coast. "Fishermen are being brought to Okha, Gujarat," said the Coast Guard. Two Indian boats, 'Jalpari' and 'Padma' were attacked by a branch of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to heavy rainfall caused by the northeast monsoon that began on Nov 7 night and continued through Sunday. The heavy downpour has flooded several regions of Chennai and its neighboring areas. IMD has informed that 21 cm of rainfall was recorded in Chennai between 8.30 am on November 6 and November 7. People living in low-lying areas to be on alert, government officials informed.