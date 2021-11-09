Last Updated:

Breaking News Live: Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital, 4 Children Dead

Vidyashree S
07:25 IST, November 9th 2021
UK govt to add India's Covaxin to list of approved COVID-19 vaccines from Nov 22

The UK government has announced that India's Covaxin will be added to its approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22. With this development, people who have received the Bharat Biotech-manufactured Covaxin jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

07:25 IST, November 9th 2021
Bhopal: Fire breaks out in the children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, 4 children dead

Four children have been reported dead after a fire broke out in the children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed. He further ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident. The fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operations are still underway. Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is also present at the incident site. 

