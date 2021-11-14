Breaking News Live: PM Modi Transfers 1st PMAY-G Installment To Beneficiaries Of Tripura

Responding to the allegations levelled by the opposition parties questioning the government’s probe in the Bitcoin Scam matter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Congress say that matter is from 2016. If there was anything related to Karnataka why did Surjewala not ask the then ministers and CM about it, why didn't they notice the issue?".

CM Bommai further informed that it was the BJP-led government who ordered a fair investigation into the case and caught the culprits. He added that the case is currently being investigated by the ED and all the required information has been provided to the CBI.