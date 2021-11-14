Breaking News Live: PM Modi Transfers 1st PMAY-G Installment To Beneficiaries Of Tripura

Quick links:
Outlining that with the passing of the ordinance of extension tenure of CBI and ED chiefs, Congress Abhishek Singhvi said that not they will be able to serve their master for 5 more years. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "For subordination &misuse of agencies, best rewards r extended sinecures."
Jharkhand Police arrested CPI Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias 'Kishan da' on November 12. A reward of Rs 1 crore was announced on him. His wife Sheela Marandi, who is also a member of CPI Maoist, was arrested along with four other active members.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is considered one of the strongest nations in the world. Speaking at Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad's silver jubilee celebrations in Lucknow, Union Minister stated that India is erasing the myth that only US and Israel can fight terrorism by standing strong against terror groups.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, Tripura and the entire northeast are becoming witnesses to change". As PM Modi transferred the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura, he stated that this has given new morale to the dreams of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura.
A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders including BJP incharge of Punjab, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, party's state chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and other leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. They requested PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor. They also submitted a memorandum to him.
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced a 4-day curfew in the city following violence during a bandh called by the BJP, with a mob overpowering police to damage shops and private properties. He has further ordered a complete shut down of the internet services to avoid the circulation of fake news or rumours.
Responding to the allegations levelled by the opposition parties questioning the government’s probe in the Bitcoin Scam matter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Congress say that matter is from 2016. If there was anything related to Karnataka why did Surjewala not ask the then ministers and CM about it, why didn't they notice the issue?".
CM Bommai further informed that it was the BJP-led government who ordered a fair investigation into the case and caught the culprits. He added that the case is currently being investigated by the ED and all the required information has been provided to the CBI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Venkatachalam. He will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting today at the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district. The meeting is aimed to discuss various topics, including boundary disputes, security, and infrastructure-related issues such as roads, transportation, industries, water, and power.
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirmed that Naxal leader Milind Teltumde was shot dead in an encounter that broke out in the Gadchiroli district. During a fierce encounter with security forces in a dense forest, a total of 26 Maoists were killed while 3 police personal received minor injuries.
Further Maharashtra Police informed that the Naxals who were killed included the head of MMC zone Milind Teltumbde who had a reward of Rs 50 Lakhs on his head and Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan/Jaiman with Rs 8 Lakhs reward on him.
A local journalist & ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia, Rintu Singh was shot dead on Friday in the Sarsi PS area. Following the horrifying incident, his family members and relatives have staged a protest accusing JD(U) MLA & State Minister Leshi Singh to be behind the murder. Further, they have alleged negligence by the Station House Officier (SHO)
Daya Shankar, SP Purnia told the reporters that the body has been sent for postmortem and that relatives' statements are being recorded. The SHO has been suspended. He added that arrests in connection to the case will be made soon.
Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India and the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev informed Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow. The first lot of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system will be delivered by Russia in December, during Putin's visit to India.
Indian Army chief General MM Naravane proceeded on a five-day visit to Israel today. The visit is aimed to further strengthen strategic defence cooperation between the two countries. This comes following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar's visit to Israel during which they explored ways to boost strategic ties.
India on Sunday, November 14, has reported 11,271 fresh Coronavirus infections with 11,376 recoveries and 285 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.39%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.26%.
To date, India has administered a total of 1,12,04,94,739 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 34,642 vaccination sites.
Case tally: 3,44,37,307
Active cases: 1,35,918
Total recoveries: 3,38,37,859
Death toll: 4,63,530
Total Vaccination: 1,12,01,03,225 (57,43,840 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/gifQKu0x0h
Habibganj Railway Station of Bhopal has been renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh capital. The revamped station will be inaugurated by PM Modi on November 15.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at Shantivan, on his 132nd birth anniversary.
World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14, to mark the birthday anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who in 1922 co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best. 'Access to Diabetes Care – If Not Now, When?' is the theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) report, overall air quality in Delhi is in the 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 386.
Considering the increasing air pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has informed that schools in Delhi have been ordered to remain closed for the next seven days while classes will continue in online mode.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed preparations for President Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping. The Secretary further urged Beijing to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve cross-Strait issues peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people in Taiwan.
Joe Biden's meeting with China's President is held to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align.
About 189 birds have been reported dead in Kaparda, Bilara. Ramesh Kumar Malpani, DFO, Jodhpur informed that on November 6 they received information stating 56 birds were found dead in the Kaparda region. And upon analysis of the samples collected from the spot, Avian influenza was detected. Ramesh said that necessary measures are taken in line with the protocol.
A total of 123 Zika positive cases was reported in Kanpur of which 37 came negative. As of now, 86 Zika virus active cases have been reported, the Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur, Dr Nepal Singh informed.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a 3-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, on Saturday. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) installment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura today. The Prime Minister's Office informed that on this occasion, about Rs 700 crores will be directly credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries.