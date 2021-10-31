Breaking News Live: PM Narendra Modi Attends Session 2 Of G20

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Union Ministers paid tribute to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the country.

Remembering Sardar Patel's contributions in laying the administrative foundation of independent India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "The life of Sardar Patel tells us that how a person with his strong will, iron leadership, and indomitable patriotism can transform all the diversity within the country into unity and give the form of a united nation".

सरदार पटेल का जीवन हमें बताता है कि कैसे एक व्यक्ति अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, लौह नेतृत्व और अदम्य राष्ट्रप्रेम से देश के भीतर की सभी विविधताओं को एकता में बदल कर एक अखंड राष्ट्र का स्वरूप दे सकता है। सरदार साहब ने देश के एकीकरण के साथ आजाद भारत की प्रशासनिक नींव रखने का भी काम किया। pic.twitter.com/QDLxDCodkd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his wishes on National Unity day and paid tribute to Sardar Patel and wrote, "My respects to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a symbol of determination and strong will and the architect of modern India".