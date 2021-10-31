Breaking News Live: PM Narendra Modi Attends Session 2 Of G20

Quick links:
Image: REPUBLIC
G20 delivered strong message of recovery from pandemic, for economy, health, employment, education, tourism, climate action: Piyush Goyal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indonesia President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy
New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) says it has arrested two more persons, Ishfaq Ahmed Wani and Umar Bhat, in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) says it has arrested two more persons, Ishfaq Ahmed Wani and Umar Bhat, in J&K terrorism conspiracy case pic.twitter.com/YE4ldSmkaW— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Spain PM Pedro Sánchez on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi earlier this month, has been discharged after treatment.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumes flight operations from today after 18 months of closure.
Union Health Ministry says it has auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh following PM's clarion call of 'Swachh Bharat'
The G20 Leaders tossed a coin into the Trevi Fountain. The tradition holds that a coin thrown into the fountain will ensure a return to Rome.
The #G20 Leaders toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain.— G20 Italy (@g20org) October 31, 2021
The tradition holds that a coin thrown into the fountain will ensure a return to Rome. #G20RomeSummit #G20Italy pic.twitter.com/F335SJMRZ6
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is currently in Belgium. Nirupam also questioned the state and Centre as to how the ex-Mumbai CP reached Belgium and who helped him. This development surfaces on the same day when the Mumbai sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a review meeting with district magistrates over the low rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in about 40 districts. The meeting is scheduled to be held on November 3. Chief ministers of respective states are expected to attend the meeting. To date, India has administered a total of 1,06,26,31,351 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 40,274 vaccination sites.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders visit Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, ahead of the second G20 Session today. The session will be held on the subject of climate change and the environment.
#BREAKING | PM Modi and other world leaders arrive at Trevi Promenade in Rome ahead of second G20 Session today.— Republic (@republic) October 31, 2021
Tune in to watch #LIVE here-https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/L9aaf1iLw6
Sunil Jakhar attacked the Punjab government and said, "I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab". He added, "Or is it a case of "once burned twice shy" - in light of certain appointment two days ago?"
I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab.— Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) October 31, 2021
PS. I know Capt Saab won’t mind my using this PB Govt’s ad from last year, as none appeared today pic.twitter.com/yJSMIYQuPg
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede, and wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede met Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale amid Nawab Malik's allegations against the officer. Responding to Malik's continued attacks at the NCB officer regarding his caste certificate, Ramdas said, "On behalf of RPI, I'd like to tell Nawab Malik to stop conspiring to defame Sameer & his family. If he says that Sameer is a Muslim then why is he, a Muslim too, levelling allegations? Republican Party stands with them. Sameer won't be harmed". While Kranti Redkar Wankhede questioned Malik, "How is the NCB officer's private life or his caste linked to the drug case".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the second session of the G20 Summit in Rome, which will be held on the subject of climate change and the environment. As per his schedule, PM Modi who is in Rome, will conclude his two-day trip to the country and then travel to Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is also scheduled to begin today, October 31.
In a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district, 11 people are reported dead and 4 injured. Responding to the tragic incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged the District Administration to immediately implement the relief and rescue operations and further provide medical aid to the injured.
Rajib Banerjee, who was recently elevated to BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC), is likely to rejoin Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura. Banerjee had lost to TMC's Kalyan Ghosh with a margin of over 42,000 votes from Domjur in the Bengal Assembly polls.
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee to join TMC today during TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura.— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/TIe2NKbHRL
The Mizoram government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in the state further allowing the reopening of schools and hostels in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area for students of Classes 10 and 12. The new COVID-19 guidelines will be effective in the state from today, October 31. To date, the state has reported a total of 1.21 lakh COVID-19 cases with 427 deaths.
The Ministry of Power has proposed a set of amendments to the Energy Conservation Act (EC Act) 2001 considering the growing energy needs and changing global climate landscape. The Ministry informed in a statement, "The Government of India has identified new areas to achieve higher levels of penetration of Renewable energy by proposing certain Amendments to the Energy Conservation Act 2001".Union Power Minister RK Singh had detailed discussions with stakeholders and reviewed the amendment proposals.
Remembering the legacy of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a video message on the occasion and said, "Today the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'". He added that Sardar Patel not only lives in history but also in the hearts of all Indians.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the nation from the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, "Sardar Patel's legacy will be remembered forever". He added, "This National Unity Day holds special importance. In our struggle for independence, many people have sacrificed their lives". He urged the nation to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and get inspired to further work for the development of the country.
India on Sunday, October 31, has reported 12,830 fresh Coronavirus infections with 14,667 recoveries and 446 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.46%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.20%.
To date, India has administred 1,06,18,36,135 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 32,286 vaccination sites.
India reports 12,830 new #COVID19 cases, 14,667 recoveries and 446 deaths in last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021
Case tally: 3,42,73,300
Active cases: 1,59,272 (lowest in 247 days)
Total recoveries: 3,36,55,842
Death toll: 4,58,186
Total Vaccination: 1,06,14,40,335 pic.twitter.com/6IsasRavz7
On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Union Ministers paid tribute to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the country.
Remembering Sardar Patel's contributions in laying the administrative foundation of independent India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "The life of Sardar Patel tells us that how a person with his strong will, iron leadership, and indomitable patriotism can transform all the diversity within the country into unity and give the form of a united nation".
सरदार पटेल का जीवन हमें बताता है कि कैसे एक व्यक्ति अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, लौह नेतृत्व और अदम्य राष्ट्रप्रेम से देश के भीतर की सभी विविधताओं को एकता में बदल कर एक अखंड राष्ट्र का स्वरूप दे सकता है। सरदार साहब ने देश के एकीकरण के साथ आजाद भारत की प्रशासनिक नींव रखने का भी काम किया। pic.twitter.com/QDLxDCodkd— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2021
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his wishes on National Unity day and paid tribute to Sardar Patel and wrote, "My respects to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a symbol of determination and strong will and the architect of modern India".
दृढ़ संकल्प और मजबूत इच्छाशक्ति के प्रतीक तथा आधुनिक भारत के शिल्पकार भारत रत्न लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी के जयंती दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। सभी को राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। #RashtriyaEktaDiwas #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel #NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/mDFJBh4HXz— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 31, 2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the event through a video conference There are a series of events organized including 'Run for Unity' to celebrate the day. Amit Shah will also take part in Amul's 75th Foundation Year celebrations.
Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tribute at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the occasion of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel's birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/RLKyJaT0H0— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was present at the last rites of Actor Puneeth Raj Kumar conducted at the Kanteerava Studio, Bengaluru. Speaking on the sudden demise of the actor, Bommai said, "I was very emotional to know a great actor and human is no more with us. It's a state's loss and a personal loss to me".
One more case was lodged against Kiran Gosavi under sec 420,409,506(2), 120(b) of IPC & arms act 3(b) for threatening victim & conspiracy related sections. Pune City Police informed that so far, three cases are registered against him. Earlier, the self-established detective, Kiran Gosavi was nabbed by the Pune Police in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018. Gosavi is cited as an independent witness by the NCB concerning the cruise drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the accused.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers to Lord Mahamrityunjay Mahadev and Shri Pardeshwar Mahadev at Harihar Ashram, Haridwar on October 30. He further held a spiritual meeting with Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri and other prominent saints and top dignitaries of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha. Shah had arrived in the state to review BJP's strategy for the upcoming Uttarakhand polls.
Tajamul Islam, a 13-year-old Indian Champion from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district made India proud for the second time by clinching a gold medal in the World Kickboxing Championship. Speaking of her journey in the Championship, Tajamul said that she had four bouts, two with Egypt, a semi-final with France, and faced Argentina in the final of the World Kickboxing Championship. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, she told Arnab that she aims to win a gold medal for the country at the Olympics.
#EXCLUSIVE: Tajamul Islam, who had delighted the Nation on Republic's 2018 #ProudToBeIndian broadcast on Republic Day that year, is reunited with Arnab Goswami on #LIVE TV after winning her second World Kickboxing gold; Watch their conversation here - https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/wbIVl3lIez— Republic (@republic) October 30, 2021
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Secretary of State Antony J Blinken in Rome in line with the 16th G20 Leaders Summit and discussed efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad. Also had an interaction to expand cooperation on common regional priorities like expanding global access to COVID-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at COP26, and more.
A very good meeting with Secretary of State @SecBlinken in Rome on sidelines of @G20org.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2021
Discussed a wide gamut of issues relating to our partnership. Updated each other on important regional concerns. pic.twitter.com/IB4fQJtQmw
The mortal remains of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was carried to Sri Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, where his last rites are being performed. Remembering his immense contribution to the film industry, state honours were presented and the national flag was handed over to the actor's family. Many official leaders and film actors are present at the studio.
Karnataka: State honour being given to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and others. pic.twitter.com/EbTlCq882x— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021