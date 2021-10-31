Last Updated:

Breaking News Live: PM Narendra Modi Attends Session 2 Of G20

21:31 IST, October 31st 2021
G20 delivered strong message of recovery from pandemic, says Piyush Goyal

G20 delivered strong message of recovery from pandemic, for economy, health, employment, education, tourism, climate action: Piyush Goyal

21:31 IST, October 31st 2021
PM Modi meets Indonesia President Joko Widodo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indonesia President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy

19:11 IST, October 31st 2021
New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first against India

New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

18:16 IST, October 31st 2021
NIA arrests two more persons in J&K terrorism conspiracy case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) says it has arrested two more persons, Ishfaq Ahmed Wani and Umar Bhat, in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.

 

18:07 IST, October 31st 2021
PM Narendra Modi meets Spain PM Pedro Sánchez on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Spain PM Pedro Sánchez on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.

17:47 IST, October 31st 2021
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi earlier this month, has been discharged after treatment.

16:41 IST, October 31st 2021
Delhi airport's Terminal 1 resumes flight operations after 18 months

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumes flight operations from today after 18 months of closure.

16:41 IST, October 31st 2021
India auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh following PM's clarion call of 'Swachh Bharat': Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry says it has auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh following PM's clarion call of 'Swachh Bharat'

16:41 IST, October 31st 2021
PM Narendra Modi, other G20 leaders toss a coin into Trevi Fountain

The G20 Leaders tossed a coin into the Trevi Fountain. The tradition holds that a coin thrown into the fountain will ensure a return to Rome.

 

15:05 IST, October 31st 2021
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam claims Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in Belgium

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is currently in Belgium. Nirupam also questioned the state and Centre as to how the ex-Mumbai CP reached Belgium and who helped him. This development surfaces on the same day when the Mumbai sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh. 

14:24 IST, October 31st 2021
PM Modi to hold review meeting with district magistrates over low rate COVID-19 vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a review meeting with district magistrates over the low rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in about 40 districts. The meeting is scheduled to be held on November 3. Chief ministers of respective states are expected to attend the meeting. To date, India has administered a total of 1,06,26,31,351 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 40,274 vaccination sites. 

14:03 IST, October 31st 2021
PM Modi and other world leaders arrive at Trevi Promenade in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders visit Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, ahead of the second G20 Session today. The session will be held on the subject of climate change and the environment. 

 

12:56 IST, October 31st 2021
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar attacks Punjab govt

Sunil Jakhar attacked the Punjab government and said, "I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab". He added, "Or is it a case of "once burned twice shy" - in light of certain appointment two days ago?" 

 

12:28 IST, October 31st 2021
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father and wife meet Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede, and wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede met Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale amid Nawab Malik's allegations against the officer. Responding to Malik's continued attacks at the NCB officer regarding his caste certificate, Ramdas said, "On behalf of RPI, I'd like to tell Nawab Malik to stop conspiring to defame Sameer & his family. If he says that Sameer is a Muslim then why is he, a Muslim too, levelling allegations? Republican Party stands with them. Sameer won't be harmed". While Kranti Redkar Wankhede questioned Malik, "How is the NCB officer's private life or his caste linked to the drug case". 

 

12:00 IST, October 31st 2021
PM Modi to attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the second session of the G20 Summit in Rome, which will be held on the subject of climate change and the environment. As per his schedule, PM Modi who is in Rome, will conclude his two-day trip to the country and then travel to Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is also scheduled to begin today, October 31. 

12:00 IST, October 31st 2021
Uttarakhand: 11 dead, 4 injured in road Accident in Dehradun

In a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district, 11 people are reported dead and 4 injured. Responding to the tragic incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged the District Administration to immediately implement the relief and rescue operations and further provide medical aid to the injured.

11:41 IST, October 31st 2021
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee likely to join TMC again

Rajib Banerjee, who was recently elevated to BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC), is likely to rejoin Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura. Banerjee had lost to TMC's Kalyan Ghosh with a margin of over 42,000 votes from Domjur in the Bengal Assembly polls. 

 

11:19 IST, October 31st 2021
Mizoram govt eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows re-opening of schools

The Mizoram government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in the state further allowing the reopening of schools and hostels in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area for students of Classes 10 and 12. The new COVID-19 guidelines will be effective in the state from today, October 31. To date, the state has reported a total of 1.21 lakh COVID-19 cases with 427 deaths. 
 

10:28 IST, October 31st 2021
Power Ministry proposes a set of amendments to EC Act 2001

The Ministry of Power has proposed a set of amendments to the Energy Conservation Act (EC Act) 2001 considering the growing energy needs and changing global climate landscape. The Ministry informed in a statement, "The Government of India has identified new areas to achieve higher levels of penetration of Renewable energy by proposing certain Amendments to the Energy Conservation Act 2001".Union Power Minister RK Singh had detailed discussions with stakeholders and reviewed the amendment proposals. 

09:56 IST, October 31st 2021
PM Modi pays tribute to great leader Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

Remembering the legacy of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a video message on the occasion and said, "Today the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'". He added that Sardar Patel not only lives in history but also in the hearts of all Indians. 

09:40 IST, October 31st 2021
Amit Shah's National Unity Day address

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the nation from the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, "Sardar Patel's legacy will be remembered forever". He added, "This National Unity Day holds special importance. In our struggle for independence, many people have sacrificed their lives". He urged the nation to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and get inspired to further work for the development of the country. 

 

09:24 IST, October 31st 2021
India reports 12,830 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, recovery rate stands at 98.20%

India on Sunday, October 31, has reported 12,830 fresh Coronavirus infections with 14,667 recoveries and 446 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.46%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.20%. 

To date, India has administred 1,06,18,36,135 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 32,286 vaccination sites.

 

09:02 IST, October 31st 2021
President Kovind and Union Ministers pay tribute to 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Patel

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Union Ministers paid tribute to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the country. 

Remembering Sardar Patel's contributions in laying the administrative foundation of independent India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "The life of Sardar Patel tells us that how a person with his strong will, iron leadership, and indomitable patriotism can transform all the diversity within the country into unity and give the form of a united nation".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his wishes on National Unity day and paid tribute to Sardar Patel and wrote, "My respects to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a symbol of determination and strong will and the architect of modern India". 

 

08:13 IST, October 31st 2021
National Unity Day: Amit Shah arrives at Statue of Unity in Kevadia

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the event through a video conference There are a series of events organized including 'Run for Unity' to celebrate the day. Amit Shah will also take part in Amul's 75th Foundation Year celebrations. 

 

07:55 IST, October 31st 2021
Karnataka CM on Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was present at the last rites of Actor Puneeth Raj Kumar conducted at the Kanteerava Studio, Bengaluru. Speaking on the sudden demise of the actor, Bommai said, "I was very emotional to know a great actor and human is no more with us. It's a state's loss and a personal loss to me". 

07:35 IST, October 31st 2021
One more case registered against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

One more case was lodged against Kiran Gosavi under sec 420,409,506(2), 120(b) of IPC & arms act 3(b) for threatening victim & conspiracy related sections. Pune City Police informed that so far, three cases are registered against him. Earlier, the self-established detective, Kiran Gosavi was nabbed by the Pune Police in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018. Gosavi is cited as an independent witness by the NCB concerning the cruise drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the accused. 

07:25 IST, October 31st 2021
Amit Shah meets Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Haridwar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers to Lord Mahamrityunjay Mahadev and Shri Pardeshwar Mahadev at Harihar Ashram, Haridwar on October 30. He further held a spiritual meeting with Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri and other prominent saints and top dignitaries of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha. Shah had arrived in the state to review BJP's strategy for the upcoming Uttarakhand polls. 

 

07:08 IST, October 31st 2021
Kashmir girl makes India proud; Wins gold medal for 2nd time in World Kickboxing Championship

Tajamul Islam, a 13-year-old Indian Champion from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district made India proud for the second time by clinching a gold medal in the World Kickboxing Championship. Speaking of her journey in the Championship, Tajamul said that she had four bouts, two with Egypt, a semi-final with France, and faced Argentina in the final of the World Kickboxing Championship. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, she told Arnab that she aims to win a gold medal for the country at the Olympics. 

 

06:58 IST, October 31st 2021
EAM Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken in Rome; Discuss Indo-Pacific partnership

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Secretary of State Antony J Blinken in Rome in line with the 16th G20 Leaders Summit and discussed efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad. Also had an interaction to expand cooperation on common regional priorities like expanding global access to COVID-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at COP26, and more. 

 

06:58 IST, October 31st 2021
Full state honors for actor Puneeth Raj Kumar in presence of Karnataka CM Bommai and others

The mortal remains of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was carried to Sri Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, where his last rites are being performed. Remembering his immense contribution to the film industry, state honours were presented and the national flag was handed over to the actor's family. Many official leaders and film actors are present at the studio. 

 

