India LIVE: Biden To Arrive In Delhi For G20 Summit, Bilateral Meet With PM Modi On Sep 8

Piyush Gupta
India news LIVE

Image: PTI/File

09:48 IST, September 2nd 2023
Traffic unit of Delhi Police conducts full dress carcade rehearsal for G20 summit
09:16 IST, September 2nd 2023
Three main accused have been detained in connection with the Pratapgarh incident: S Parimala, IG, Banswara

"Three main accused have so far been detained in connection with the Pratapgarh incident. The accused got injured while trying to run away as police chased them. They are currently undergoing treatment. A total of 10 accused have been named in the FIR, we are trying to arrest the remaining people involved in this," S Parimala, IG, Banswara was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

09:05 IST, September 2nd 2023
Assam CM Himanta confirms final drafting of the bill banning polygamy in next 45 days
09:05 IST, September 2nd 2023
Governance in Rajasthan is totally absent: JP Nadda on Pratapgarh video incident
08:32 IST, September 2nd 2023
US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit, says White House. President Joe Biden will also have a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Sept 8.

08:15 IST, September 2nd 2023
ED arrests Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, in an alleged money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, after his day-long questioning at the agency's office in Mumbai for allegedly defrauding a bank of Rs 538 crores on Friday. He will be produced before the Bombay PMLA court on September 2. The case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in May this year

08:15 IST, September 2nd 2023
UPI transactions cross 10 billion mark in August, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares this news with a fascinating video | WATCH
08:15 IST, September 2nd 2023
Traditional folk dance 'Pulikali' performed as part of Onam celebrations in Kerala
