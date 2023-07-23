Last Updated:

India Live: NSG Team Probes Shimla Blast That Left 1 Dead, 13 Injured

India Live: The NSG have reached Shimla to probe the blast that took the life of 1 person, leaving 13 injured. In news from Manipur, a school was burnt down in Churachandpur amid a firing incident during the Manipur barbarity. Meanwhile, the DCW chairperson has reached Imphal and is seeking the CM's support to meet survivors of the Manipur barbarity.

General News
 
| Written By
Swapnanil Chatterjee
India latest news

Image Credit: ANI/PTI

pointer
15:10 IST, July 23rd 2023
BJP-RSS to hold joint meet in Jammu: to co-ordinate for polls

BJP-RSS coordination meeting held in Jammu, chaired by RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal. Senior leaders, including MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, discussed strengthening the party for upcoming local bodies and Parliamentary polls.

pointer
15:10 IST, July 23rd 2023
BSF safely detonates rusted anti-tank mine in J-K.

In Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, the BSF safely detonated a rusted anti-tank mine found near the International Border. The mine, drifted by flood waters, was noticed on the banks of Basantar river and destroyed in a controlled explosion by experts without causing harm.

pointer
15:02 IST, July 23rd 2023
Ahmedabad airport inundated as IMD issues a red alert for Gujarat.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in Gujarat in next 24 hours. There will be a drastic decrease in rainfall from day after tomorrow," says Ahmedabad IMD officer Abhimanyu Chauhan.

pointer
14:46 IST, July 23rd 2023
Three-year-old boy trapped in 40-foot borewell in Bihar; Rescue operation underway

In Bihar's Nalanda, a tragic incident occurred when a three-year-old boy, Shivam Kumar, fell into a 40-foot deep borewell while playing in Kul village. The borewell, made by a farmer, was left unclosed, leading to the mishap. The child's parents were alerted by other children, prompting a rescue operation with the assistance of Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda. Efforts are underway, and JCB machines have been called to extract the child safely. 

pointer
14:46 IST, July 23rd 2023
Junagadh floods recede, 3,000 moved to safety; IMD red alert for Gujarat

As floodwaters recede in Junagadh, Gujarat, after heavy rains, efforts focus on restoring normalcy. Over 3,000 people shifted to safer places. IMD issues red alert for more rainfall in the state. Restoration work underway with NDRF, SDRF, and fire department teams involved. Cleaning operations in progress to bring back normalcy in Junagadh city.

pointer
14:01 IST, July 23rd 2023
NSG investigates Shimla Mall Road blast; 1 dead, 13 injured: Gas leakage suspected

A blast occurred at an eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, resulting in 1 fatality and 13 injuries. The NSG team reached the site for investigation. The Himachal police revealed that the blast was caused by a gas leakage. The NSG aims to verify the blast's intensity and ascertain the use of any explosives.

pointer
13:47 IST, July 23rd 2023
IAF asks Dassault to integrate indigenous weapons like 'Astra' missiles on Rafale

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, to integrate indigenous weapons like 'Astra' air-to-air missiles and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) on the aircraft. Additionally, the IAF plans to integrate several indigenously designed weapons from private sector firms in the future. This move not only promotes 'Make in India' in defense but also opens up the global market for Indian-made weapons. With the growing capabilities and competitive pricing of Indian weapon systems, there is potential for a significant market for these integrated weapons in the international arena.

 

pointer
13:19 IST, July 23rd 2023
DCW chief Swati Maliwal reaches Imphal for survivors

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief, Swati Maliwal, arrives in Imphal. She states, "I have reached Imphal, and my purpose is to meet the sexual assault survivors here. I intend to inquire why strict action has not been taken against the culprits. My visit is not politically motivated, and I am aware of the risks to my life. My aim is not to disrupt law and order. Additionally, I will make an effort to meet the Manipur Governor."

pointer
13:01 IST, July 23rd 2023
HM Amit Shah enquires about flood situation in Gujarat and Yamuna Status in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel about the flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall in parts of the state. He also discussed the rising water level in the Yamuna river with Delhi LG V K Saxena. The Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark due to increased discharge from Hathnikund barrage after heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Ample SDRF and NDRF teams are available to assist those in need. The rising water level may affect relief-and-rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital.

pointer
12:48 IST, July 23rd 2023
Congress protests against BJP's handling of Manipur incident

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai acknowledges the complexity of Manipur's history, predating BJP's rule. He condemns the shameful video, stating it has no place in a democratic society. Annamalai stated that the authorities have taken action, arresting six individuals. He also questions why other political parties are silent on similar incidents in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

pointer
12:28 IST, July 23rd 2023
Manipur villagers build bunkers amid escalating violence

Manipur's Nangpok Sekmai villagers have constructed bunkers outside homes to guard themselves from the escalating situation. According to sources, a school in Churachandpur was also set ablaze during a firing incident last night. Meanwhile, in Thoubal, women block army vehicles.

pointer
12:14 IST, July 23rd 2023
Gold worth Rs 48 lakhs seized at Cochin airport from Kuala Lumpur passenger

Cochin Customs seize 1.005 kg of gold worth Rs 48 lakhs from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. The gold was concealed in paste form within the passenger's pant waistband and undergarment pocket. Another incident on July 11 saw 554.600 grams of gold seized from a passenger concealing it in his rectum. Investigations are ongoing.

pointer
12:14 IST, July 23rd 2023
Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Guj; Amit Shah assures support with rescue teams

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel about the flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall in various parts of the state. He also discussed the water level in the Yamuna River with Delhi LG VK Saxena. As per Shah, adequate SDRF and NDRF teams are ready to assist those in need.

pointer
12:01 IST, July 23rd 2023
'Impermissible' to introduce the Bill in Rajya Sabha, says Raghav Chadha

Aam Admi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha calls for the RS Chairman to prevent the introduction of the Bill, as it is 'impermissible' to replace the Delhi Ordinance. He cites three crucial reasons and urges the Chairman to direct the government to withdraw it.

 

pointer
11:21 IST, July 23rd 2023
Guwahati to Tamenglong goods train flagged off for Manipur

The first goods train carrying essential commodities has been dispatched from Guwahati Goods Yard to Khongsang Railway Station at Tamenglong on July 23, signalling a new era of swift and efficient connectivity for Manipur.

pointer
11:09 IST, July 23rd 2023
Varanasi's gyanvapi case in supreme court: Muslim parties seek Shringar Gauri worship hearing

Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid case has once again reached the Supreme Court, with Muslim parties urging an early hearing on the application challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision regarding daily worship of Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi campus. The Allahabad High Court deemed the petition for daily worship of Shringar Gauri to be hearable, leading to the current legal proceedings. The upcoming hearing on Monday, July 24, holds significant importance as it will address the dispute over the religious practices at the Gyanvapi site.

pointer
10:55 IST, July 23rd 2023
Jain community demands Ariha Shah's repatriation from Germany

Members of the Jain community stage a demonstration outside the German Consulate in Kolkata, seeking the return of two-year-old Ariha Shah from foster care in Germany after 21 months. The protesters emphasize the urgency of reuniting Ariha with her family in India and call for a swift resolution to the repatriation process.

 

pointer
10:50 IST, July 23rd 2023
Manipur barbarity: School burnt down in Churachandpur, Manipur in a firing incident

Fresh violence in Churachandpur, Manipur, as unidentified miscreants burnt down a school in Torbung village yesterday evening in a firing incident.

pointer
10:47 IST, July 23rd 2023
Orange alert: Yamuna crosses danger mark at 205.96mtrs

IMD issues orange alert as Yamuna River flows above danger level at 205.96mtrs, forecast to reach 206.7mtrs by 4PM.

pointer
10:28 IST, July 23rd 2023
First images of G20 leader's summit venue revealed

The G20 leaders' summit venue is set to be inaugurated on July 26 and is being touted as one of the top 10 convention centers in the world.

 

pointer
10:05 IST, July 23rd 2023
NIA searches TN locations in Ex-PMK functionary's murder

NIA officials conduct searches across Tamil Nadu in connection with the 2019 murder of a former PMK functionary in Thirubhuvanam. The victim was killed after questioning alleged conversion attempts in the town. Some suspects have been apprehended, while others remain on the run.

pointer
09:51 IST, July 23rd 2023
Cricket bookie dupes businessman of Rs 58 Cr, Nagpur police seizes cash

A Gondia-based cricket bookie entices a businessman to invest in doctored betting apps, swindling him of Rs 58 Cr. Police raid his home, confiscate over Rs 17 Cr cash, 4 kg gold, and 200 kg silver. Accused on the run, investigation ongoing: CP Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur.

pointer
09:12 IST, July 23rd 2023
Vandalism at Sinnar toll plaza in Maharashtra; MNS workers target toll block

Activists from Raj Thackeray's party, MNS, reportedly vandalized the toll plaza on Samruddhi Highway in Maharashtra. MNS leader Amit Thackeray was targeted at the toll gate for half an hour in a display of anger by the activists.

pointer
09:12 IST, July 23rd 2023
250 evacuated as heavy rain triggers flash flood in Junagadh, Gujarat; high alert till July 24

Continuous heavy rain in Junagadh, Gujarat, resulted in a flash flood, prompting authorities to issue a high alert until July 24. Rescue operations led to the evacuation of 250 people to safer locations, while numerous vehicles and livestock were swept away. The National Disaster Relief Force and State Relief Forces were mobilised for assistance.

pointer
08:56 IST, July 23rd 2023
DCW chairperson visits Imphal, seeks CM's support to meet Manipur barbarity survivors

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson for Delhi Commission for Women, wrote, "The Manipur Government advised me to postpone my visit due to the current law and order situation. However, after careful consideration, I have decided to proceed with my trip to Imphal as originally planned. I have requested time from the Manipur CM and will meet him to seek his company in visiting the sexual assault survivors."

 

pointer
08:00 IST, July 23rd 2023
BRS leader Thourya Nayak and son killed in tragic road accident

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thourya Nayak and his son, Ankit, lost their lives in a devastating road accident while traveling from Narsingi to Chegunta. The car's tire burst, leading to the fatal accident with a lorry. Authorities have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing.

pointer
08:00 IST, July 23rd 2023
Manipur: 125 nakas were installed, and 396 individuals were detained for violations.

Manipur Police had set up 125 Nakas across the state, apprehending 396 individuals for various violations in both hill and valley districts.

 

COMMENT