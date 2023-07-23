India Live: NSG Team Probes Shimla Blast That Left 1 Dead, 13 Injured

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, to integrate indigenous weapons like 'Astra' air-to-air missiles and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) on the aircraft. Additionally, the IAF plans to integrate several indigenously designed weapons from private sector firms in the future. This move not only promotes 'Make in India' in defense but also opens up the global market for Indian-made weapons. With the growing capabilities and competitive pricing of Indian weapon systems, there is potential for a significant market for these integrated weapons in the international arena.