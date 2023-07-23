India Live: NSG Team Probes Shimla Blast That Left 1 Dead, 13 Injured

Quick links:
Image Credit: ANI/PTI
BJP-RSS coordination meeting held in Jammu, chaired by RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal. Senior leaders, including MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, discussed strengthening the party for upcoming local bodies and Parliamentary polls.
In Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, the BSF safely detonated a rusted anti-tank mine found near the International Border. The mine, drifted by flood waters, was noticed on the banks of Basantar river and destroyed in a controlled explosion by experts without causing harm.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in Gujarat in next 24 hours. There will be a drastic decrease in rainfall from day after tomorrow," says Ahmedabad IMD officer Abhimanyu Chauhan.
In Bihar's Nalanda, a tragic incident occurred when a three-year-old boy, Shivam Kumar, fell into a 40-foot deep borewell while playing in Kul village. The borewell, made by a farmer, was left unclosed, leading to the mishap. The child's parents were alerted by other children, prompting a rescue operation with the assistance of Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda. Efforts are underway, and JCB machines have been called to extract the child safely.
As floodwaters recede in Junagadh, Gujarat, after heavy rains, efforts focus on restoring normalcy. Over 3,000 people shifted to safer places. IMD issues red alert for more rainfall in the state. Restoration work underway with NDRF, SDRF, and fire department teams involved. Cleaning operations in progress to bring back normalcy in Junagadh city.
A blast occurred at an eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, resulting in 1 fatality and 13 injuries. The NSG team reached the site for investigation. The Himachal police revealed that the blast was caused by a gas leakage. The NSG aims to verify the blast's intensity and ascertain the use of any explosives.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, to integrate indigenous weapons like 'Astra' air-to-air missiles and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) on the aircraft. Additionally, the IAF plans to integrate several indigenously designed weapons from private sector firms in the future. This move not only promotes 'Make in India' in defense but also opens up the global market for Indian-made weapons. With the growing capabilities and competitive pricing of Indian weapon systems, there is potential for a significant market for these integrated weapons in the international arena.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief, Swati Maliwal, arrives in Imphal. She states, "I have reached Imphal, and my purpose is to meet the sexual assault survivors here. I intend to inquire why strict action has not been taken against the culprits. My visit is not politically motivated, and I am aware of the risks to my life. My aim is not to disrupt law and order. Additionally, I will make an effort to meet the Manipur Governor."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel about the flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall in parts of the state. He also discussed the rising water level in the Yamuna river with Delhi LG V K Saxena. The Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark due to increased discharge from Hathnikund barrage after heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Ample SDRF and NDRF teams are available to assist those in need. The rising water level may affect relief-and-rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai acknowledges the complexity of Manipur's history, predating BJP's rule. He condemns the shameful video, stating it has no place in a democratic society. Annamalai stated that the authorities have taken action, arresting six individuals. He also questions why other political parties are silent on similar incidents in West Bengal and Rajasthan.
Manipur's Nangpok Sekmai villagers have constructed bunkers outside homes to guard themselves from the escalating situation. According to sources, a school in Churachandpur was also set ablaze during a firing incident last night. Meanwhile, in Thoubal, women block army vehicles.
Cochin Customs seize 1.005 kg of gold worth Rs 48 lakhs from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. The gold was concealed in paste form within the passenger's pant waistband and undergarment pocket. Another incident on July 11 saw 554.600 grams of gold seized from a passenger concealing it in his rectum. Investigations are ongoing.
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel about the flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall in various parts of the state. He also discussed the water level in the Yamuna River with Delhi LG VK Saxena. As per Shah, adequate SDRF and NDRF teams are ready to assist those in need.
Aam Admi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha calls for the RS Chairman to prevent the introduction of the Bill, as it is 'impermissible' to replace the Delhi Ordinance. He cites three crucial reasons and urges the Chairman to direct the government to withdraw it.
The first goods train carrying essential commodities has been dispatched from Guwahati Goods Yard to Khongsang Railway Station at Tamenglong on July 23, signalling a new era of swift and efficient connectivity for Manipur.
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid case has once again reached the Supreme Court, with Muslim parties urging an early hearing on the application challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision regarding daily worship of Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi campus. The Allahabad High Court deemed the petition for daily worship of Shringar Gauri to be hearable, leading to the current legal proceedings. The upcoming hearing on Monday, July 24, holds significant importance as it will address the dispute over the religious practices at the Gyanvapi site.
Members of the Jain community stage a demonstration outside the German Consulate in Kolkata, seeking the return of two-year-old Ariha Shah from foster care in Germany after 21 months. The protesters emphasize the urgency of reuniting Ariha with her family in India and call for a swift resolution to the repatriation process.
Fresh violence in Churachandpur, Manipur, as unidentified miscreants burnt down a school in Torbung village yesterday evening in a firing incident.
IMD issues orange alert as Yamuna River flows above danger level at 205.96mtrs, forecast to reach 206.7mtrs by 4PM.
The G20 leaders' summit venue is set to be inaugurated on July 26 and is being touted as one of the top 10 convention centers in the world.
NIA officials conduct searches across Tamil Nadu in connection with the 2019 murder of a former PMK functionary in Thirubhuvanam. The victim was killed after questioning alleged conversion attempts in the town. Some suspects have been apprehended, while others remain on the run.
A Gondia-based cricket bookie entices a businessman to invest in doctored betting apps, swindling him of Rs 58 Cr. Police raid his home, confiscate over Rs 17 Cr cash, 4 kg gold, and 200 kg silver. Accused on the run, investigation ongoing: CP Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur.
Activists from Raj Thackeray's party, MNS, reportedly vandalized the toll plaza on Samruddhi Highway in Maharashtra. MNS leader Amit Thackeray was targeted at the toll gate for half an hour in a display of anger by the activists.
Continuous heavy rain in Junagadh, Gujarat, resulted in a flash flood, prompting authorities to issue a high alert until July 24. Rescue operations led to the evacuation of 250 people to safer locations, while numerous vehicles and livestock were swept away. The National Disaster Relief Force and State Relief Forces were mobilised for assistance.
Swati Maliwal, Chairperson for Delhi Commission for Women, wrote, "The Manipur Government advised me to postpone my visit due to the current law and order situation. However, after careful consideration, I have decided to proceed with my trip to Imphal as originally planned. I have requested time from the Manipur CM and will meet him to seek his company in visiting the sexual assault survivors."
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thourya Nayak and his son, Ankit, lost their lives in a devastating road accident while traveling from Narsingi to Chegunta. The car's tire burst, leading to the fatal accident with a lorry. Authorities have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing.
Manipur Police had set up 125 Nakas across the state, apprehending 396 individuals for various violations in both hill and valley districts.