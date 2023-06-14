Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Manipur Minister's Residence Burned Down

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrived at Omandurar government hospital to meet state minister Senthil Balaji in Chennai. Balaji was admitted to the hospital after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

General News
 
| Written By
Amrit Burman
India News today

Image: Twitter/@KSO Pune

pointer
22:58 IST, June 14th 2023
Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen's official residence burned down
pointer
19:48 IST, June 14th 2023
Law Commission of India seeks opinion on Uniform Civil Code

The 22nd Law Commission of India has decided again to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). An official notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice said that those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of the notice issued i.e. June 14.

 

pointer
19:19 IST, June 14th 2023
General elections can be preponed, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has predicted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections can be preponed and might be conducted in 2023 itself. While inaugurating projects worth Rs 6,680 crore on Wednesday, the Bihar CM instructed the engineers to complete the projects fast as the general elections would not necessarily be conducted in 2024. 

pointer
19:01 IST, June 14th 2023
Special court summons Rahul, DKS and Siddaramaiah

A special court issued summons to Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over the 40% commission ad case. Congress had said before the Karnataka elections that the then-incumbent BJP government in the state indulged in corruption and looted over 1.5 lakh crore. Read more

 

pointer
18:21 IST, June 14th 2023
BJP alleges Bengal's Election Commission is not working properly

"There are several blocks where candidates are not able to file nominations. State Election Commission is not working properly, they are not allowing Central Forces to take charge. If this continues, free and fair elections will not be conducted," West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said. "No initiatives have been taken by the State Election Commission regarding the Court judgement.

Earlier, BJP MP Suvendu Adhikar met with State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha and raised concerns over the violence before the panchayat elections scheduled for July 8.

 

pointer
18:21 IST, June 14th 2023
System is taking care of everything, says Gujarat CM before Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall

The system is taking care of everything including maintaining the supply of water and electricity in case of Cyclone Biparjoy, quick restoration in case of supply interruption and necessary facilities to the people in the shelter home," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches for a landfall on June 15. 

 

pointer
17:36 IST, June 14th 2023
Court reserves order on Senthil Balaji's bail plea

The Sessions Court has reserved the order on DMK leader Senthil Balaji's bail plea. The Tamil Nadu Electricity minister was arrested by ED on Wednesday for the alleged cash-for-jobs scam. He has been sent to judicial custody till June 28.

pointer
17:22 IST, June 14th 2023
BJP MP Suvendu Adhikar meets State Election Commissioner after recent clashes

BJP MP and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari met with State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha after incidents of clashes were reported in South 24 Parganas and Bankura on Wednesday. During the meeting, Adhikari raised concerns over the violence before the panchayat elections on July 8. Earlier in a tweet, the MP claimed that journalists in Bengal "are facing the ire of the TMC goons & anti-socials."

 

pointer
17:22 IST, June 14th 2023
Over a dozen arrested in fresh clash in Bengal's South 24 Parganas

The West Bengal police arrested 17-18 people after a clash broke out between two groups during the filing of nominations for the panchayat elections in Canning, South 24 Parganas. "There was a clash between two groups. The mob attacked the police as well. I was also injured. Some policemen got minor injuries. 2 people were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are currently stable," Dibakar Das, Canning Sub-Divisional Police Officer told ANI. 

 

pointer
16:40 IST, June 14th 2023
Arrested DMK minister moves court for bail

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Electricity minister Senthil Balaji has moved the sessions court for a bail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier on Wednesday. Currently admitted at a hospital in Chennai, Balaji told the court that he needs time to recover and claimed that he is being subjected to ill treatment. Balaji has been arrested in the cash for jobs scam and has been sent to judicial custody till June 28. Read more here

pointer
16:28 IST, June 14th 2023
Senthil Balaji's arrest is a murder of democracy, says DMK

"Senthil Balaji's arrest is a murder of democracy. This has been done to corner DMK, before Parliament Elections. No procedures were followed in the arrest...BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party," DMK leader and Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said during a press conference. "They are trying to do this, with the help of institutions like ED." Balaji is accused of receiving kickbacks from drivers and conductors for appointing them to the transport corporation. Tap here to read more. 

pointer
16:12 IST, June 14th 2023
Goods train derails near New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri

Two wheels of a goods train (Damdim-NJP-Chilahati) derailed near New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri at 11:10 am today, Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway said. The restoration work was completed at 2:17 pm. 

 

pointer
16:10 IST, June 14th 2023
DMK minister arrested by ED sent to judicial custody till June 28

DMK minister Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the ED for alleged corruption has been sent to judicial custody till June 28. This comes after a Sessions Court judge arrived at a hospital in Chennai where the Electricity Minister is admitted. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain following his arrest. He is accused of receiving kickbacks from drivers and conductors for appointing them to the transport corporation and a case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

pointer
15:44 IST, June 14th 2023
Sessions Court judge arrives at hospital to check on DMK minister

The Sessions Court judge arrived at the hospital where DMK Minister Senthil Balaji is admitted in Chennai. The minister was arrested by ED for corruption following which he complained of chest pain and admitted to the hospital. The judge meanwhile, will be briefed of the minister's health before the proceedings for the corruption case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) begins. 

 

pointer
15:01 IST, June 14th 2023
Union Health Minister visits Kutch hospital as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

"Took information about availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospital, trust-run hospital and other hospitals in the region," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. "Post cyclone also reviewed the preparations so that health facilities are available immediately if needed."

 

pointer
14:57 IST, June 14th 2023
Violent clash breaks out between BJP and TMC workers in Bankura

Another incident of clash was reported between TMC and BJP workers this time in West Bengal's Bankura. This comes when candidates are filing their nominations for the panchayat elections scheduled for July 8. 

 

pointer
14:44 IST, June 14th 2023
Inquiry committee to submit report to MP govt in 2 days

The inquiry committee, constituted in connection with the fire that broke out in Satpura Bhawan on June 12, visited the floors that were affected by the fire. The statements of seven staff officers were recorded. The committee will submit an inquiry report to the Madhya Pradesh government in two days.

 

pointer
14:41 IST, June 14th 2023
Madrad HC judge rescues from DMK Minister Senthil Balaji's case

Madras High Court judge has recused himself from the DMK minister Senthil Balaji's case. The case was listed for an emergency hearing on Wednesday, June 14. 

pointer
14:15 IST, June 14th 2023
Sharad Pawar To Head Crucial Opposition Meet On June 23, Congress sidelined?

In yet another attempt to showcase unity, the Opposition parties are all set to form Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on the sidelines of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As per the sources, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to be accorded the crucial role of framing and heading the programme. This comes a week ahead of the Opposition parties meeting in Patna on June 23 which will be chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. READ MORE

 

pointer
13:53 IST, June 14th 2023
Annamalai slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin for shielding Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Wednesday spoke to Republic TV in relation to the Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji's arrest who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case earlier in the day. He slammed CM Stalin and said, "He has changed his stand now as in 2018 he called Senthil the most corrupt person. Attempts are being made to shield him".

 

pointer
13:39 IST, June 14th 2023
Talks underway between Khap leaders and the administration

"Talks are underway between Khap leaders and the administration. We are making efforts to clear the traffic congestion in the area," Bahadurgarh SDM Anil Yadav said.  

Khap leaders have given a call for the Haryana bandh on Wednesday, June 14, demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

pointer
12:50 IST, June 14th 2023
Arvind Kejriwal meets CPI's D Raja to gain support against Centre's Delhi ordinance

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met D Raja (General Secretary of Communist Party of India) to seek CPI's support on the Centre's ordinance against Delhi government.

 

pointer
12:30 IST, June 14th 2023
Tamil Nadu BJP chief addresses press conference after Senthil Balaji admits in hospital

Aannamalaii addresses press conference on ED action on DMK leader Senthil Balaji. WATCH LIVE 

pointer
12:14 IST, June 14th 2023
Doctors advise Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji to could undergo bypass surgery

State minister Senthil Balaji might underwent Coronary Angiogram on Wednesday, June 14. The bypass surgery is advised at the earliest. 

 

pointer
12:03 IST, June 14th 2023
Goods train derailed in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

A goods train derailed between Thadi and Anakapalle railway station in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Following the incident, South Central Railway has cancelled at least six trains and has rescheduled a train. 

 

pointer
11:48 IST, June 14th 2023
Continued attack on Opposition: AAP condemns Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's arrest

Responding to the Tamil Nadu Minister's arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party took responded stating, "We strongly condemn the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate. The manner in which he was arrested despite his health condition is inhumane and raises serious concerns about the working methods of the ED. This arrest is a part of the continued attack on India's opposition, and it undermines the very foundations of our democracy. We stand in solidarity with Balaji and all those opposition leaders who have been victims of BJP's undemocratic targeting." 

pointer
11:17 IST, June 14th 2023
9 killed, 10 injured in fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal

Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence on June 14 in Khamenlok area, Imphal SP Shivkanta Singh said. 

pointer
11:14 IST, June 14th 2023
Senthil Balaji's wife moves Habeus corpus in HC, claims violation of law

After her husband was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Senthil Balaji's wife moves for Habeus corpus in the Madras High Court claiming that he has been arrested in violation to the law. 

Madras HC has agreed to take the case for an emergency hearing on Wednesday afternoon. 

pointer
10:55 IST, June 14th 2023
Stalin slams ED for arresting Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

After meeting arrested minister Senthil Balaji in hospital, Tamil Nadu minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and wrote, "What was the purpose of the enforcement department to torture minister Senthil Balaji so that he would get chest pain even after he said that he would cooperate fully with the investigation? Is it necessary for the enforcement officers to act in a dehumanising manner in violation of the legal procedures required by the case? Don't fear. People will give a reply in 2024 elections."

pointer
10:49 IST, June 14th 2023
Segment of under-construction Delhi Dwarka Highway collapses

A segment of Delhi Dwarka Highway, which is currently under-construction, collapsed on Wednesday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot.

COMMENT