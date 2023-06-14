India News LIVE: Manipur Minister's Residence Burned Down

"There are several blocks where candidates are not able to file nominations. State Election Commission is not working properly, they are not allowing Central Forces to take charge. If this continues, free and fair elections will not be conducted," West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said. "No initiatives have been taken by the State Election Commission regarding the Court judgement.

#WATCH | There are several blocks where candidates are not able to file nominations. State Election Commission is not working properly, they are not allowing Central Forces to take charge. If this continues, free and fair elections will not be conducted. No initiatives have been… pic.twitter.com/h92ACuRlil — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Earlier, BJP MP Suvendu Adhikar met with State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha and raised concerns over the violence before the panchayat elections scheduled for July 8.