India News LIVE: Manipur Minister's Residence Burned Down

Minister Nemcha Kipgen Official Residence Burn down by Arambai Tenggol & Meitei Leepun in Imphal.@AmitShah @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WLuTmtEWO0— KSO PUNE (@KSO_Pune) June 14, 2023
The 22nd Law Commission of India has decided again to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). An official notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice said that those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of the notice issued i.e. June 14.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has predicted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections can be preponed and might be conducted in 2023 itself. While inaugurating projects worth Rs 6,680 crore on Wednesday, the Bihar CM instructed the engineers to complete the projects fast as the general elections would not necessarily be conducted in 2024.
A special court issued summons to Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over the 40% commission ad case. Congress had said before the Karnataka elections that the then-incumbent BJP government in the state indulged in corruption and looted over 1.5 lakh crore. Read more.
"There are several blocks where candidates are not able to file nominations. State Election Commission is not working properly, they are not allowing Central Forces to take charge. If this continues, free and fair elections will not be conducted," West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said. "No initiatives have been taken by the State Election Commission regarding the Court judgement.
#WATCH | There are several blocks where candidates are not able to file nominations. State Election Commission is not working properly, they are not allowing Central Forces to take charge. If this continues, free and fair elections will not be conducted. No initiatives have been… pic.twitter.com/h92ACuRlil— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
Earlier, BJP MP Suvendu Adhikar met with State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha and raised concerns over the violence before the panchayat elections scheduled for July 8.
#WATCH | This is an attempt to kill democracy, we will protest against this. We will end Mamata Banerjee's jungle raj in West Bengal. We are fighting for democracy, and the people of the state will win. They say there is no sensitive booth in West Bengal and there is no need for… pic.twitter.com/HXJuWvUPeL— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
The system is taking care of everything including maintaining the supply of water and electricity in case of Cyclone Biparjoy, quick restoration in case of supply interruption and necessary facilities to the people in the shelter home," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches for a landfall on June 15.
બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાની સ્થિતિમાં પાણી અને વીજળીનો પૂરવઠો જાળવવા, પૂરવઠો બંધ થાય તો ઝડપથી પૂર્વવત કરવા તેમજ શેલ્ટર હોમમાં રહેલા લોકોને જરૂરી સુવિધાઓ સહિત દરેક બાબતોની કાળજી તંત્ર દ્વારા લેવામાં આવી રહી છે. https://t.co/xwZge4uJp9— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 14, 2023
The Sessions Court has reserved the order on DMK leader Senthil Balaji's bail plea. The Tamil Nadu Electricity minister was arrested by ED on Wednesday for the alleged cash-for-jobs scam. He has been sent to judicial custody till June 28.
BJP MP and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari met with State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha after incidents of clashes were reported in South 24 Parganas and Bankura on Wednesday. During the meeting, Adhikari raised concerns over the violence before the panchayat elections on July 8. Earlier in a tweet, the MP claimed that journalists in Bengal "are facing the ire of the TMC goons & anti-socials."
The Journalists who are covering the WB Panchayat Election Nominations; on the ground, are facing the ire of the TMC goons & anti-socials.— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 14, 2023
They have been threatened, have been subjected to abusive language & even physically assaulted for reporting the truth. The truth has put the… pic.twitter.com/7xgOa89jgE
The West Bengal police arrested 17-18 people after a clash broke out between two groups during the filing of nominations for the panchayat elections in Canning, South 24 Parganas. "There was a clash between two groups. The mob attacked the police as well. I was also injured. Some policemen got minor injuries. 2 people were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are currently stable," Dibakar Das, Canning Sub-Divisional Police Officer told ANI.
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Electricity minister Senthil Balaji has moved the sessions court for a bail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier on Wednesday. Currently admitted at a hospital in Chennai, Balaji told the court that he needs time to recover and claimed that he is being subjected to ill treatment. Balaji has been arrested in the cash for jobs scam and has been sent to judicial custody till June 28. Read more here.
"Senthil Balaji's arrest is a murder of democracy. This has been done to corner DMK, before Parliament Elections. No procedures were followed in the arrest...BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party," DMK leader and Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said during a press conference. "They are trying to do this, with the help of institutions like ED." Balaji is accused of receiving kickbacks from drivers and conductors for appointing them to the transport corporation. Tap here to read more.
Two wheels of a goods train (Damdim-NJP-Chilahati) derailed near New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri at 11:10 am today, Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway said. The restoration work was completed at 2:17 pm.
Two wheels of a goods train (Damdim-NJP-Chilahati) derailed near New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri at 11:10 am today. The restoration work was completed at 2:17 pm: Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) pic.twitter.com/ews47id2xZ— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
DMK minister Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the ED for alleged corruption has been sent to judicial custody till June 28. This comes after a Sessions Court judge arrived at a hospital in Chennai where the Electricity Minister is admitted. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain following his arrest. He is accused of receiving kickbacks from drivers and conductors for appointing them to the transport corporation and a case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Sessions Court judge arrived at the hospital where DMK Minister Senthil Balaji is admitted in Chennai. The minister was arrested by ED for corruption following which he complained of chest pain and admitted to the hospital. The judge meanwhile, will be briefed of the minister's health before the proceedings for the corruption case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) begins.
"Took information about availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospital, trust-run hospital and other hospitals in the region," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. "Post cyclone also reviewed the preparations so that health facilities are available immediately if needed."
कच्छ जिले के सरकारी अस्पताल, ट्रस्ट द्वारा संचालित अस्पताल और क्षेत्र के अन्य अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन, वेंटीलेटर और क्रिटिकल केयर बेड्स की उपलब्धता की जानकारी ली।— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 14, 2023
Post cyclone जरूरत पड़ने पर तत्काल ही स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध हो जायें, इसके लिए तैयारियों की समीक्षा भी की। pic.twitter.com/9p3Heqwfax
Another incident of clash was reported between TMC and BJP workers this time in West Bengal's Bankura. This comes when candidates are filing their nominations for the panchayat elections scheduled for July 8.
The inquiry committee, constituted in connection with the fire that broke out in Satpura Bhawan on June 12, visited the floors that were affected by the fire. The statements of seven staff officers were recorded. The committee will submit an inquiry report to the Madhya Pradesh government in two days.
Madras High Court judge has recused himself from the DMK minister Senthil Balaji's case. The case was listed for an emergency hearing on Wednesday, June 14.
In yet another attempt to showcase unity, the Opposition parties are all set to form Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on the sidelines of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As per the sources, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to be accorded the crucial role of framing and heading the programme. This comes a week ahead of the Opposition parties meeting in Patna on June 23 which will be chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. READ MORE
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Wednesday spoke to Republic TV in relation to the Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji's arrest who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case earlier in the day. He slammed CM Stalin and said, "He has changed his stand now as in 2018 he called Senthil the most corrupt person. Attempts are being made to shield him".
"Talks are underway between Khap leaders and the administration. We are making efforts to clear the traffic congestion in the area," Bahadurgarh SDM Anil Yadav said.
Khap leaders have given a call for the Haryana bandh on Wednesday, June 14, demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met D Raja (General Secretary of Communist Party of India) to seek CPI's support on the Centre's ordinance against Delhi government.
State minister Senthil Balaji might underwent Coronary Angiogram on Wednesday, June 14. The bypass surgery is advised at the earliest.
A goods train derailed between Thadi and Anakapalle railway station in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Following the incident, South Central Railway has cancelled at least six trains and has rescheduled a train.
Responding to the Tamil Nadu Minister's arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party took responded stating, "We strongly condemn the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate. The manner in which he was arrested despite his health condition is inhumane and raises serious concerns about the working methods of the ED. This arrest is a part of the continued attack on India's opposition, and it undermines the very foundations of our democracy. We stand in solidarity with Balaji and all those opposition leaders who have been victims of BJP's undemocratic targeting."
Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence on June 14 in Khamenlok area, Imphal SP Shivkanta Singh said.
After her husband was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Senthil Balaji's wife moves for Habeus corpus in the Madras High Court claiming that he has been arrested in violation to the law.
Madras HC has agreed to take the case for an emergency hearing on Wednesday afternoon.
After meeting arrested minister Senthil Balaji in hospital, Tamil Nadu minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and wrote, "What was the purpose of the enforcement department to torture minister Senthil Balaji so that he would get chest pain even after he said that he would cooperate fully with the investigation? Is it necessary for the enforcement officers to act in a dehumanising manner in violation of the legal procedures required by the case? Don't fear. People will give a reply in 2024 elections."
விசாரணைக்கு முழு ஒத்துழைப்பு தருகிறேன் என்று சொன்ன பிறகும் அமைச்சர் செந்தில் பாலாஜிக்கு நெஞ்சு வலி ஏற்படும் வகையில் சித்ரவதை கொடுத்த அமலாக்கத்துறையின் நோக்கம் என்ன?— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 14, 2023
வழக்கிற்குத் தேவையான சட்ட நடைமுறைகளை மீறி மனிதநேயமற்ற முறையில் அமலாக்கத்துறை அதிகாரிகள் நடந்து கொண்டிருப்பது… pic.twitter.com/D2EIs5vvWN
A segment of Delhi Dwarka Highway, which is currently under-construction, collapsed on Wednesday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot.