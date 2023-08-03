BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he is scheduled to attend officials meetings, home department officials said on Thursday.

Shah will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 10.40 pm on Friday and launch a national highway project the next day. He is also slated to attend a meeting on left-wing extremism (LWE) and disaster management during the day. The officials said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the meeting.

There is, however, no official confirmation about a possible meeting between Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

