Image: ANI
A caveat application was filed in the Supreme Court today by one of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case seeking to be heard before passing any order in case the Muslim side files plea against the Allahabad High Court order allowing ASI to conduct scientific survey of the mosque premises.
A Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.
BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he is scheduled to attend officials meetings, home department officials said on Thursday.
Shah will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 10.40 pm on Friday and launch a national highway project the next day. He is also slated to attend a meeting on left-wing extremism (LWE) and disaster management during the day. The officials said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the meeting.
There is, however, no official confirmation about a possible meeting between Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The total curfew which was relaxed from 05:00 am to 08:00 pm on August 3 in Imphal West District stands withdrawn Office of District Magistrate said.
"A total curfew is imposed in the district with immediate effect and restriction of movement of the general public outside their residences is enforced in all areas of Imphal West District. Movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, electricity, PHED, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, and municipality. Press and electronic media, functioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to the airport shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew," the order said.
A landslide occurred on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway near Chakki Mor in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. No casualties were reported. Further details awaited.
One person died when his bike was hit and dragged by an SUV for around 100 metres at Shalimar Chowk in Panchkula, Haryana, in the wee hours of Thursday (August 3). The rider who was seated behind the motorcyclist got injured in the accident and his condition is said to be critical at the moment. The deceased, identified as Aman Kashyap, was a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. READ FULL STORY HERE
Three persons have been detained from Nrisinghpura village in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on the suspicion raping a 14-year-old girl and later killing and burning her body in a coal furnace, police said on Wednesday.
Two Army soldiers drowned in river Chenab, prompting a massive search operation. The Army soldiers, identified as Rohit Singh and Sunil Kumar, drowned in River Chenab in Doda. The incident occurred while they were washing their hands after performing the last rites of their relative on the bank of River Chanab. SDRF and Doda Police carrying out searches.
ED conducted searches, on August 1, at 12 locations in Delhi and Gurugram in a case of money laundering involving P K Munjal, Chairman & MD of Hero Motocorp Limited, Hero Fincorp Limited and employees of Salt Experience and Management Pvt. Ltd (SEMPL).
Tamil Nadu Congress leaders to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on August 4 to discuss the poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal and the AICC in charge of the state will be present also in the meeting tomorrow.
The ASI survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex is likely to start on Friday (August 4) at around 7 am, sources claimed. The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (August 3) upheld the July 21 verdict of the Varanasi District Court allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area which has been sealed.
The Patna High Court's order allowing caste-based census and economic survey in Bihar has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Patna High Court, which was hearing petitions against caste survey, has said the exercise was ‘perfectly valid, initiated with due competence’.
A report of a brutal accident in Sector 5 of Panchkula, Haryana, came to the fore after an SUV driver dragged two bikers for 100 metres. The car driver was in the wrong lane, which caused the accident, and killed one of the bike riders. The other passenger is said to be in a serious condition. The injured were taken to hospital in Sector 6 by the people present at the time of the accident.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday (August 3) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Earlier in the day, he was called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament House.
A Constitution Bench started hearing today the batch of petitions challenging the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution which took away the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.
After the Allahabad HC order allowing the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I welcome this verdict. I am confident that the truth will come out after the ASI survey and the Gyanvapi issue will be resolved."
The Manipur police have sounded a high alert and stepped up security in different parts of the state after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) announced that it would hold a mass burial ceremony on Thursday for the 35 people who died in the ethnic clashes, which broke out on May 3.
Allahabad High Court has upheld the Varanasi District Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.
"The 'red diary' is revealing the doings of not just Rajasthan CM but also his son...This is Bofors moment for Rajasthan government because the allegations are by the government itself..." said BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha's claims of irregularities in Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) polls.
Two people died and one person was seriously injured in a water tank collapse near Shivajinagar last night. Case registered in Commercial Street police station, said Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City.
Eight people belonging to a banned Maoist group were arrested on August 2 following a combing operation conducted by police in the Tippapuram forest area of Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands at around 4 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Kalaburagi administration in Karnataka launched an anti-mosquito fogging drive in the district to curb dengue cases. Bhuvanesh Patil, City Corporation Commissioner said, "For the past two weeks, the city has witnessed very heavy rainfall and water-logging. We have already started intensive fogging drives, especially in low-lying and slum areas. We are also in touch with the health department & have trained our officials to conduct the larva survey. I request all citizens not to store water for more than two or three days."
The Supreme Court will continue hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will continue the day-to-day hearing today, which started on August 2.