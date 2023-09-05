Last Updated:

India LIVE | Bypoll 2023: Over 50% Voting Recorded In Bengal Assembly Seat

India News LIVE: The by-elections are significant since they mark the first contest since the opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A was formed.

Digital Desk
17:11 IST, September 5th 2023
Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Latest voter turnout in Tripura seats

Bypoll 2023 LIVE: 78.69% at recorded in Tripura's Boxanagar seat and 74.69% turnout in Dhanpur seat till 3 pm. 

16:27 IST, September 5th 2023
Supreme Court reserves order on Article 370 abrogation
15:23 IST, September 5th 2023
G20 Summit dinner invitation row | Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacts

On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Bihar Deputy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says," Earlier, in his speeches, Modi ji used to say "Vote for India"....This shows that Modi ji is scared of INDIA. If the PM has an objection to the word 'INDIA', then he should have an objection to 'Bharat' also. Our slogan. says 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA'. India and Bharat are the same. India is Bharat and Bharat is India. They are making a decision due to nervousness. From where will they remove the name 'India'..."

14:38 IST, September 5th 2023
Both India and Bharat words in Constitution: BJP amid opposition's rant

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Modi said, "In the Constitution, both India and 'Bharat' are there. For 75 years if the President of India was written then what's the objection in writing President of 'Bharat'? We don't say 'India Mata ki Jai' but 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'...The name India was given by the Britishers. RJD and JDU have an objection with the name Bharat then they use the name India." 

14:28 IST, September 5th 2023
CBI arrested five persons in bribe-for-projects case

CBI has arrested five people including KB Singh, Executive Director of GAIL in connection with allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakhs on awarding for GAIL-related projects. Searches are underway at Delhi, Noida, UP and Visakhapatnam. 

14:16 IST, September 5th 2023
PM Modi now has problem with name India, says Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "PM Modi is now having a problem with the India name and he is changing its name to 'Bharat'. The whole world is laughing at him... We have no problem that you hate us, our ideology and our leaders but do not hate India, Indians..."

14:08 IST, September 5th 2023
We all say 'Bharat', what's new in this?: Mamata Banerjee amid 'India' name change buzz

On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Today, they (Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned 'Bharat'...In English, we say 'India' and the 'Indian Constitution' and in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? But the name 'India' is known to the world...What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?"

13:56 IST, September 5th 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah campaigns for BJP in Mandla

"In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has provided social and economic security to every section through all-round development," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mandla. He added, "Recently Mandla district has been declared as a fully functional literate district. I congratulate Shivraj Singh ji for the literacy campaign launched in this tribal-dominated area." 

13:50 IST, September 5th 2023
Country was and will always remain Bharat, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim that invitations to a G20 Summit dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan were sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "They have a problem with everything and I do not want to say anything for them. I am a 'Bharatwaasi', the name of my country was 'Bharat' and will remain 'Bharat' always. If Congress has a problem with this, they should find a cure for it themselves."

13:25 IST, September 5th 2023
G20 an event to show Bharat's prowess, says Anurag Thakur

Ahead of the mega G20 Summit 2023, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It is an event to show Bharat's prowess. We all should come together when it's about the representation of India. We have made the best arrangements for #G20Summit."

13:16 IST, September 5th 2023
Sanatan Dharma row: Anurag Thakur exclusive to Republic

On Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Hindu statement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Sanatan tha, Sanatan hai aur Sanatan rahega." He added that the people of this country will give 'Ghamandiya alliance' (I.N.D.I.A) a befitting reply in the 2024 election.'

13:09 IST, September 5th 2023
BJP scared of the word 'India': Congress on chorus to rename India as 'Bharat'

On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim that invitations to a G20 Summit dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "...PM Modi had given names like 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Khelo India'...They (BJP) are scared of the word 'India', Article 1 of the Constitution says 'India, that is Bharat'...How can this name (India) be removed...?

12:40 IST, September 5th 2023
262 signatories write to CJI after Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on 'Sanatan Dharma'
12:38 IST, September 5th 2023
After we named our alliance as I.N.D.I.A, BJP sent G20 invite with 'Republic of Bharat': RJD

On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim that invitations to a G20 Summit dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "...It has just been a few weeks since we named our alliance as INDIA and BJP has started sending invitations with 'Republic of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India'. Article 1 of the Constitution reads 'India that is Bharat'. Neither you will be able to take India from us nor Bharat..."

12:22 IST, September 5th 2023
'Union of States' is under assault: Congress MP on G20 invite from 'President of Bharat'

"So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.' But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault," said Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. 

11:54 IST, September 5th 2023
Assam CM shares cryptic post on X | Read here

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."

11:47 IST, September 5th 2023
Arjun Munda reacts to Udhyanidhi's remark on Sanatan

"The way he gave the statement and example of Dengue, Malaria and mosquitoes with Sanatana Dharma, is due to his mental state. It is itself an example that somebody has such a mentality," says Union Minister Arjun Munda on TN Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin's statement.

11:30 IST, September 5th 2023
Mumbai: Woman makes hoax call to cops about bomb at Nepean Sea Road

A woman made a hoax call, saying that a bomb is deployed at Nepean Sea Road. The same woman has called the police 38 times so far to inform them about similar deployment of bombs. Another such call was received during the investigation saying that a bomb was deployed in Kamathipura. The police didn't find any suspicious thing post-investigation. 

11:13 IST, September 5th 2023
Kapil Sibal pitches for Article 370 restoration in JK

While providing the bench with a list of princely states that signed a merger agreement with Union, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "All through merger agreements, no exception except Jammu and Kashmir. That was not conceived in terms of 370 itself."

10:59 IST, September 5th 2023
Hearing on Article 370 petitions to conclude today in SC

A Constitution Bench is likely to conclude the hearings today in the batch of petitions challenging the scrap of Article 370 of the Constitution. While hearing the matter, the CJI said, "On merits, it's on the court to separate the grain from the shaft but I don't think that...we have not heard the government. We will put a lid on this. We have not heard either the AG or SG that these petitions should be dismissed on the grounds that they're separatist agenda."

10:40 IST, September 5th 2023
We always stood in support of women, says BJP MP Harnath Singh

On BRS MLC K Kavitha's urge to pass Women's Reservation Bill in a Special Session of Parliament, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav says "BJP has always stood in support of women and several programs have been launched for the welfare of women the country in the last 9 years. BJP will implement all necessary provisions for women, wherever required."

10:32 IST, September 5th 2023
Dumri Assembly bypoll in Jharkhand records 11.40% voter turnout in first hours

Over 11 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the by-election to Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand, an official said. The polling is underway peacefully across the constituency, and the turnout is recorded at 11.40 per cent in the first two hours of voting, he said. READ FULL STORY HERE

10:12 IST, September 5th 2023
Former MP Prakash Ambedkar equates Sanatan with 'untouchability'

After Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, former MP Prakash Ambedkar courted controversy by equating Sanatan with untouchability. 

10:06 IST, September 5th 2023
Tamil Nadu: Security tightened outside Udhayanidhi Stalin's residence

Security tightened outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai after he was given a death threat regarding his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark.

09:46 IST, September 5th 2023
UP: NIA searches eight locations in CPI (Maoist) case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at eight locations in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with a CPI (Maoist) case.

09:29 IST, September 5th 2023
Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande interacts with the Naval Commanders during the Commanders' Conference

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande interacted with the Naval Commanders during the Commanders' Conference & provided a brief insight into the security situation along the borders. Gen Pande highlighted various modernisation, indigenisation & HR initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army, and avenues of augmenting triservice synergy while also stressing that the Services must learn from each other & benefit from best practices.

 

09:06 IST, September 5th 2023
Haryana minister applies for bail in female coach sexual harassment case

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh applied for bail in Chandigarh court in connection with a female coach sexual harassment case. The Chandigarh police had filed a chargesheet against the minister after which he moved a bail plea in the court.

08:49 IST, September 5th 2023
PM Modi wishes on Teachers Day 2023

"Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," PM Modi said. 

08:34 IST, September 5th 2023
Chandigarh: Yogesh Bahadur Khurania takes charge as SDG of BSF

Yogesh Bahadur Khurania took over the charge of Special Director General, Border Security Force, Western Command, Chandigarh yesterday. He has been posted from Force Headquarters BSF Delhi, where he was holding an appointment as Special DG (Operations).

08:22 IST, September 5th 2023
Karnataka BJP chief meets former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel met JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru after he was discharged from hospital. 

