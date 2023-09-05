India LIVE | Bypoll 2023: Over 50% Voting Recorded In Bengal Assembly Seat

On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Today, they (Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned 'Bharat'...In English, we say 'India' and the 'Indian Constitution' and in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? But the name 'India' is known to the world...What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?"