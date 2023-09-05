India LIVE | Bypoll 2023: Over 50% Voting Recorded In Bengal Assembly Seat

Quick links:
Bypoll 2023 LIVE: 78.69% at recorded in Tripura's Boxanagar seat and 74.69% turnout in Dhanpur seat till 3 pm.
The Top Court has asked all the parties to file their written replies in three days.#SC #Article370 #Article370hearing #SupremeCourt
On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Bihar Deputy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says," Earlier, in his speeches, Modi ji used to say "Vote for India"....This shows that Modi ji is scared of INDIA. If the PM has an objection to the word 'INDIA', then he should have an objection to 'Bharat' also. Our slogan. says 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA'. India and Bharat are the same. India is Bharat and Bharat is India. They are making a decision due to nervousness. From where will they remove the name 'India'..."
Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Modi said, "In the Constitution, both India and 'Bharat' are there. For 75 years if the President of India was written then what's the objection in writing President of 'Bharat'? We don't say 'India Mata ki Jai' but 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'...The name India was given by the Britishers. RJD and JDU have an objection with the name Bharat then they use the name India."
CBI has arrested five people including KB Singh, Executive Director of GAIL in connection with allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakhs on awarding for GAIL-related projects. Searches are underway at Delhi, Noida, UP and Visakhapatnam.
Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "PM Modi is now having a problem with the India name and he is changing its name to 'Bharat'. The whole world is laughing at him... We have no problem that you hate us, our ideology and our leaders but do not hate India, Indians..."
On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Today, they (Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned 'Bharat'...In English, we say 'India' and the 'Indian Constitution' and in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? But the name 'India' is known to the world...What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?"
"In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has provided social and economic security to every section through all-round development," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mandla. He added, "Recently Mandla district has been declared as a fully functional literate district. I congratulate Shivraj Singh ji for the literacy campaign launched in this tribal-dominated area."
On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim that invitations to a G20 Summit dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan were sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "They have a problem with everything and I do not want to say anything for them. I am a 'Bharatwaasi', the name of my country was 'Bharat' and will remain 'Bharat' always. If Congress has a problem with this, they should find a cure for it themselves."
Ahead of the mega G20 Summit 2023, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It is an event to show Bharat's prowess. We all should come together when it's about the representation of India. We have made the best arrangements for #G20Summit."
On Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Hindu statement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Sanatan tha, Sanatan hai aur Sanatan rahega." He added that the people of this country will give 'Ghamandiya alliance' (I.N.D.I.A) a befitting reply in the 2024 election.'
On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim that invitations to a G20 Summit dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "...PM Modi had given names like 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Khelo India'...They (BJP) are scared of the word 'India', Article 1 of the Constitution says 'India, that is Bharat'...How can this name (India) be removed...?
On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim that invitations to a G20 Summit dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "...It has just been a few weeks since we named our alliance as INDIA and BJP has started sending invitations with 'Republic of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India'. Article 1 of the Constitution reads 'India that is Bharat'. Neither you will be able to take India from us nor Bharat..."
"So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.' But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault," said Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."
"The way he gave the statement and example of Dengue, Malaria and mosquitoes with Sanatana Dharma, is due to his mental state. It is itself an example that somebody has such a mentality," says Union Minister Arjun Munda on TN Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin's statement.
A woman made a hoax call, saying that a bomb is deployed at Nepean Sea Road. The same woman has called the police 38 times so far to inform them about similar deployment of bombs. Another such call was received during the investigation saying that a bomb was deployed in Kamathipura. The police didn't find any suspicious thing post-investigation.
While providing the bench with a list of princely states that signed a merger agreement with Union, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "All through merger agreements, no exception except Jammu and Kashmir. That was not conceived in terms of 370 itself."
A Constitution Bench is likely to conclude the hearings today in the batch of petitions challenging the scrap of Article 370 of the Constitution. While hearing the matter, the CJI said, "On merits, it's on the court to separate the grain from the shaft but I don't think that...we have not heard the government. We will put a lid on this. We have not heard either the AG or SG that these petitions should be dismissed on the grounds that they're separatist agenda."
On BRS MLC K Kavitha's urge to pass Women's Reservation Bill in a Special Session of Parliament, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav says "BJP has always stood in support of women and several programs have been launched for the welfare of women the country in the last 9 years. BJP will implement all necessary provisions for women, wherever required."
Over 11 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the by-election to Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand, an official said. The polling is underway peacefully across the constituency, and the turnout is recorded at 11.40 per cent in the first two hours of voting, he said. READ FULL STORY HERE
After Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, former MP Prakash Ambedkar courted controversy by equating Sanatan with untouchability.
Security tightened outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai after he was given a death threat regarding his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at eight locations in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with a CPI (Maoist) case.
Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande interacted with the Naval Commanders during the Commanders' Conference & provided a brief insight into the security situation along the borders. Gen Pande highlighted various modernisation, indigenisation & HR initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army, and avenues of augmenting triservice synergy while also stressing that the Services must learn from each other & benefit from best practices.
Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh applied for bail in Chandigarh court in connection with a female coach sexual harassment case. The Chandigarh police had filed a chargesheet against the minister after which he moved a bail plea in the court.
"Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," PM Modi said.
Yogesh Bahadur Khurania took over the charge of Special Director General, Border Security Force, Western Command, Chandigarh yesterday. He has been posted from Force Headquarters BSF Delhi, where he was holding an appointment as Special DG (Operations).
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel met JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru after he was discharged from hospital.