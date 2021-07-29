India Lodges Protest Against 'cosmetic' PoK Elections, Calls Pak Out On Illegal Occupation

Days after the so-called 'general elections' were held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that declared the Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) as victorious, India hit out at its neighbour calling it a 'cosmetic exercise' rejected by the local people.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the sham elections in PoK were an attempt to camouflage Pakistan's illegal occupation.

“The so-called elections in Indian territory, under illegal occupation of Pakistan, are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories,” Bagchi said.

“India has lodged a strong protest with Pak authorities on this cosmetic exercise protested and rejected by local people. Such exercise can neither hide illegal occupation by Pakistan nor grave human rights violations, exploitation, and denial of freedom to people in occupied territories,” he added.

Bagchi further said that Pakistan has no locus standi on the Indian territories and asked it “to vacate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation”.

Earlier this week, amid claims of poll rigging by the Opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party won 25 of 45 seats in PoK legislative assembly elections. During the electoral process, clashes were reported at numerous polling stations and two people lost their lives in the violence.

Protests erupt in PoK over 'poll rigging'

Besides this, citizens of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also raised slogans demanding 'Azadi' from the Pakistan government after the election results were announced. In the video shared by PML-N's Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PoK citizens were heard sloganeering against the newly-elected PTI government in the region demanding 'Azadi' from them. Several parties such as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) claimed that the process was 'rigged'.

Last year, Pakistan conducted the legislative assembly election in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit-Baltistan. India had slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.