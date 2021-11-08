India Lodges Strong Protest Over Pakistan's Killing Of Innocent Fisherman; Summons Envoy

In a big development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked and murderous firing at Indian fishermen by Pakistan, in which one fisherman died and another was injured. According to sources, a senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by MEA today and a strong protest was lodged on the incident.

Two Indian boats- 'Jalpari' and 'Padma' were targeted in an attack that took place off the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat on November 6. While Padma, with 6 fishermen onboard, managed to return safely, Jalpari, with 8 fishermen returned with one dead and another injured. It is believed that the remaining six fishermen from the Indian fishing boat Jalpari have been captured by the Pakistani Maritime forces.

The Government of India condemned this deplorable action by The Pakistan Maritime Security, which opened fire fired at the Indian fishing boat, saying that it was in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings. It was reiterated that the authorities in Pakistan consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter. The government of Pakistan was also called upon to conduct an inquiry into the incident and to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing.

Pakistan attacks Indian fishermen

On Sunday, Republic TV had gained exclusive information that there were 5 people each in two boats which opened fire on the boat called 'Jalpari' along the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. As per sources, the Pakistan security forces gheraoed the Indian fishing boat Jalpari and started firing. The unknown persons fired for about 40 mins till the crew members of Jalpari were able to escape from the shooting range. The attackers also tried to cross the IMBL (international maritime boundary line) while shooting at the Indian boat.

The Navibandar police in Porbandar have now registered the FIR against the individuals involved in the attack. The charges have been pressed against 10 unknown persons, who were present in the two boats of Pakistan forces that opened fire at the Indian fishermen. Sections of IPC - 302, 307, 114, 25 (1) A, 37 have been levied against 10 unknown persons in the case.