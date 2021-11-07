India Logs 10,853 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 526 Deaths; Active Infections Decline To 1,44,845

As per the Union health ministry data published on Sunday, India recorded a single-day increase of 10,853 COVID-19 infections, bringing the country's total tally of cases to 3,43,55,536, while active cases fell to 1,44,845, the lowest in 260 days. According to figures updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,60,791 with 526 more deaths.

According to the ministry, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 30 days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 133 days. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,44,845, accounting for 0.42% of all infections, the lowest level since March last year, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.24%, the highest level since March last year, according to the report by Ministry as quoted by ANI.

In a 24-hour period, there was a decline of 2,105 instances in active COVID-19 cases, according to the statistics. The daily positive rate was 1.18% on Monday. For the last 34 days, it has been less than 2%. The weekly positivity rate was 1.28% this week. According to the health ministry, it has been below 2% for the past 44 days.

According to the data, the number of people who have recovered from the sickness has climbed to 3,37,49,900, with a case fatality rate of 1.34%. The total number of doses given out as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 108.21 crores. Last year, India's COVID-19 tally reached 20 lakh on August 7th, 30 lakh on August 23rd, 40 lakh on September 5th, and 50 lakh on September 16th. Last year, it topped 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, India surpassed the two-crore-case mark, and on June 23, it surpassed the three-crore-case mark.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the ministry, 467 people died in Kerala, 14 in West Bengal, and 10 each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Kerala has been reconciling COVID-19 mortality data for the previous few days, hence the state's death toll is high. According to the study, 4,60,791 deaths have been reported across the country, with 1,40,372 deaths reported in Maharashtra, 38,107 in Karnataka, 36,214 in Tamil Nadu, 33,515 in Kerala, 25,091 in Delhi, 22,903 in Uttar Pradesh, and 19,215 in West Bengal.

According to the health ministry, comorbidities were responsible for more than 70% of deaths. "Our data are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research", the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-by-state distribution of figures is still being verified and reconciled.

COVID-19 vaccination in Inida

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 108 crores. Until 7 p.m. on Saturday, almost 25 lakh vaccination doses had been administered.

The nationwide immunisation campaign began on January 16, with healthcare personnel being the first to be vaccinated. Frontline staff has been vaccinated since February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 for persons over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid disorders. From April 1, the country began vaccinating all people above the age of 45. From May 1, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI