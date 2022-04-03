India logs 1,096 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) With 1,096 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,28,131, while the active cases dipped to 13,013, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,345 with 81 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 432 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,93,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.66 crore.

A total of 79.07 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 4,65,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The 81 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,345 deaths linked to coronavirus have so far been reported in the country. This includes 1,47,787 from Maharashtra, 68,066 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,153 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI UZM DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)