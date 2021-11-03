India Logs 11,903 COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Active Caseload Stands Lowest In 252 Days

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in the country, India has reported 11,903 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to Union Health Ministry data, India's active caseload stands at 1,51,209, the lowest in 252 days. Currently, the active cases account for 0.44 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. The country so far has reported 3,42,96,237 COVID-19 cases with 4,58,880 deaths.

To date, 3,36,97,740 patients have recovered from COVID-19 as India’s recovery rate stands at 98.22 per cent. According to Health Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.11 per cent that has been less than 2 per cent for the past 30 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.18 per cent which has been below 2 per cent for the last 40 days.

India's COVID vaccination drive

To date, India has administered a total of 1,07,33,59,191 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 54,389 vaccination sites. The completed vaccinated population number is 33,20,73,961. Also, 41,16,230 people are administered with COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours. While the Union health ministry has informed that through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category, about 114 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far.

While 14,68,60,146 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories. The Ministry further informed that the central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. For the states and union territories to enable better planning and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability, and more. The Centre has been supporting states and union territories by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, as part of the vaccination drive.

The central government under universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive procures and supplies, free of cost vaccines. The Ministry stated that 75 per cent of the vaccines are being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories.

(With ANI input)

Image: PTI/PIXABAY