India Logs 12,729 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Soars To 98.23%

As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health on Friday, November 5, India registered 12,729 new COVID-19 cases and 221 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 3,43,33,754 and the death toll to 4,59,873. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 12,165 recoveries.

Over the course of 24 hours, the total active number of COVID-19 instances increased by 343 cases. There are now 1,48,922 active Coronavirus infections across the country. For the past 28 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 131 days.

The active cases account for 0.43% of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.23%, the highest since March 2020.

COVID-19 cases in India

Mumbai reported 262 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the last 24 hours, 269 recoveries were reported, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 7,34,859. In the city, there are now 3,370 active cases. In Mumbai, the death toll has risen to 16, 265 people.

Kerala, with 7,545 cases, is still in the top five states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra came in second with 1,141 instances, followed by Tamil Nadu with 945, West Bengal with 918, and Mizoram with 508 cases. These five states accounted for 86.85% of all new cases, with Kerala alone accounting for 59.27% of all new cases.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

So far, India has given out 1,07,70,46,116 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,65,276 doses delivered in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, a total of 6,70,847 samples were tested.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Friday that more than 116.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been sent to states and union territories so far, with over 15.54 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses remaining available to be administered. "More than 15.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," the ministry noted.

