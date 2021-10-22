India Logs 15,786 COVID Infections, 231 Deaths; Active Cases Fall To Lowest In 232 Days

According to data published on Friday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day increase of 15,786 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,41,43,236, while active cases fell to 1,75,745, the lowest in 232 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,53,042, with 231 new fatalities. For the past 28 days, the daily increase in new COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 117 days.

The number of active cases has risen to 1,75,745 cases, accounting for 0.51% of all infections, the lowest level since March 2020, according to the health ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 98.16%, the greatest level since March 2020. Over the course of 24 hours, the total active number of COVID-19 cases decreased by 3,086.

COVID-19: India records 15,786 new cases & 231 deaths

In addition, 13,24,263 tests were conducted on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country to 59,70,66,481. The daily positivity rate was 1.19 %. For the past 53 days, it has been less than 3%. A weekly positivity rate of 1.31% was also found.

According to the health ministry, it has been below 3% for the past 119 days. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,35,14,449, with a 1.33% case fatality rate. India's COVID-19 total cases topped 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, with 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. On September 28, it surpassed the 60 lakh level, followed by the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and lastly the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's vaccination tally

Meanwhile, on Thursday, India accomplished a historic milestone by completing the administration of 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination to eligible beneficiaries. The total number of doses given out in the country as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 100.59 crores. According to the government's Co-WIN website, the historic milestone was reached at 9:47 a.m. yesterday. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in India began on January 16, 2021. More than 75% of India's adult population has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, with the first dosage being given to all eligible people in nine states and union territories. According to Health Ministry authorities, moreover 31% of the country's 93 crore adults had received both doses.

