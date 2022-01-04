India Logs 37,379 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Omicron Count Soars To 1,892; Maha, Delhi Top List

WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern', Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grapple the country as the case count has climbed to 1,892 with 766 patients who recovered from SARS-CoV-2. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 568, Delhi's Omicron count crossed over 382. On January 4, 2022, the Ministry of Health stated that 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu reported 121 Omicron infections and Kerala reported 185 of the new COVID-19 variant. The states are followed by Rajasthan at 174, Gujarat at 152 cases, Telangana at 67, Haryana at 63, Karnataka at 64, West Bengal at 20, Andhra Pradesh at 17, Odisha at 37, Madhya Pradesh at 9, Uttar Pradesh at 8, Uttarakhand at 8, Goa at 1, Chandigarh at 3, Jammu and Kashmir at 3, Andaman Nicobar Islands at 2, Himachal Pradesh at 1, Ladakh at 1, Manipur at 1 and Punjab at 1.

Omicron was first detected on November 11, 2021, in South Africa, then in Botswana and Hong Kong, before it rippled across more than 110 countries, as at last weekend. India's first Omicron case was detected on December 2 and in a mere span of 28 days, it has crossed the 1,400-mark. The cases have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far.

COVID-19 tally in India

India has reported an alarming 37,379 COVID-19 cases in the last 24, recording a spike of 10.75% from the preceding day.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,007 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours and the active COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,71,830. 11,007 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,06,414, the Health Ministry stated.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.13%, the weekly positivity rate at 2.05 %. The daily positivity rate remains at 3.24%, which has been more than 3% for four days consecutively. Also, active cases account for less than 1% of total COVID-19 cases in the country.

COVID-19 vaccination across India

The Ministry further stated that 146.70 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

"With the administration of close to 1 Cr Doses (99,27,797) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 146.70 Cr (146,70,18,464) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,57,38,732 sessions," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Amid the sudden spike in the infection across the country, states and UTs have imposed restrictions. Official sources on December 31, confirmed that Omicron has already started replacing Delta as the dominant variant in India.