India Logs 3,824 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Caseload Mounts To 18,389

India on Saturday logged 3,824 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases in the country increased to 18,389, according to the official data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The active cases of COVID-19 saw a total hike of 0.04 per cent.

With the fresh infections, India's total COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore, whereas the total death toll climbed to 5,30,881. According to the latest update, as many as 1,784 COVID-19 infected patients recovered from the disease on April 1, Saturday. The national recovery tally stands at 4.41 crore (4,41,73,335).

India reports 3 deaths in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 3 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection. One death was reported each from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. According to the Union Health Ministry's website, A total of 1 reconciled death was reported in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have been administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 220,66,11,814, with 2,799 people getting inoculated in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 tests done on the day stands at 1,33,153.

