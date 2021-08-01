India Logs 41,831 New COVID-19 Cases; Kerala Continues To Report Maximum New Infections

The Union Health Ministry informed that India's active COVID-19 tally grew by 2,032 on Sunday, August 1, after the country reported 41,831 new positive infections in the last 24 hours. India has recorded over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row. Meanwhile, 541 deaths were reported on Sunday, with 39,258 COVID-19 patients recovering within the same time period, according to the report.

COVID-19 cases update

India's active caseload is currently around 4.10 lakh, with more than 4.24 lakh people died from the infection. According to the Health Ministry, 3.08 crore individuals have recovered from the virus, bringing India's recovery rate to 97.36%. The daily positive rate was 2.34% on average. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the weekly positive rate is 2.42%. As per the health ministry, 47,02,98,596 vaccination doses have been administered in the country so far, with 60,15,842 doses given in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus situation in India

Kerala continues to report the highest number of cases across the country. On Saturday, the southern state reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, however, there were fewer fatalities and a lower Test Positivity Rate of 12.31%. The Kerala government has declared a weekend curfew due to the increasing number of illnesses.

People are worried about a probable third wave of the pandemic as the number of cases continues to rise. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that districts that were "severely" affected by the second wave may not see an equally intense third wave.

Coronavirus situation across the world

According to reports, Florida has become the new US's epicentre of the pandemic, with the largest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. According to the Associated Press, thousands of people protested against France's special viral pass on Saturday, with marches through Paris and other towns and minor conflicts with the police. China is researching whether booster immunizations are necessary for vulnerable groups like the elderly, individuals with underlying disorders, and people who work in high-risk locations.

Picture Credit: Unsplash