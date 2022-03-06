India logs 5,476 new COVID-19 cases, 158 fatalities

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) With 5,476 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,62,953, while the active cases dipped to 59,442, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 28 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.65 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 4,436 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,88,475 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.83 crore. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.77 per cent, according to the ministry.

The 289 new fatalities include 124 from Kerala and 10 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,15,036 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,737 from Maharashtra, 66,136 from Kerala, 39,988 from Karnataka, 38,012 from Tamil Nadu, 26,134 from Delhi, 23,475 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,178 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI UZM DV DV

