India Logs 58,097 New COVID Cases; Omicron Count Soars To 2,135 As Maharashtra Tops List

WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' Omicron continues to grapple the country as the COVID-19 count has climbed to 2,135, with 828 patients who recovered from SARS-CoV-2. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number - 653, Delhi's Omicron count has climbed to 464. On January 4, 2022, the Ministry of Health stated that 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Omicron cases in India

Tamil Nadu reported 121 Omicron infections and Kerala reported 185 of the new COVID-19 variant. The states are followed by Rajasthan at 174, Gujarat at 154 cases, Telangana at 84, Haryana at 71, Karnataka at 64, West Bengal at 20, Odisha at 37, Madhya Pradesh at 9, Uttar Pradesh at 31, Andhra Pradesh at 24, Uttarakhand at 8, Goa at 5, Chandigarh at 3, Jammu and Kashmir at 3, Andaman Nicobar Islands at 2, Himachal Pradesh at 1, Ladakh at 1, Manipur at 1 and Punjab at 1.

Omicron was first detected on November 11, 2021, in South Africa, then in Botswana and Hong Kong, before it rippled across to more than 110 countries. India's first Omicron case was detected on December 2 and in a mere span of 28 days, it has crossed the 1,400-mark. The cases have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far.

COVID-19 tally in India

India has reported an alarming 58,097 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, recording a spike of 10.75% from the preceding day.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,389 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours and the active COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,14,004. With the country's recovery rate at 98.01%, the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,21,803, the Health Ministry stated.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.60% while the daily positivity rate climbed to 4.18% from 3.24% the preceding day. Also, active cases account for less than 1% of total COVID-19 cases in the country, at 0.61%.

COVID-19 vaccination across India

The Ministry further stated that 147.72 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Amid the sudden spike in the infection across the country, states and UTs have imposed restrictions. Official sources, on December 31, confirmed that Omicron has already started replacing Delta as the dominant variant in India.