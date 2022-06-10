India Logs 7,584 New COVID Cases, 24 Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours

COVID cases are on the rise again as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed of a rise in the percentage of COVID cases. India recorded 7,584 fresh cases on Friday, which is 300 cases higher than yesterday. The total number of active cases has risen from 32,498 to 36,267.

The active cases in India account for 0.08% of the total caseload in the country, at the moment. The country's positivity percentage is 2.26% and the weekly positive rate has been estimated to be 1.50%. Around 335,050 COVID tests have been taken in the past day.

In the last 24 hours, 3,791 COVID patients had recovered, according to the Health Ministry. The total number of patients recovered from COVID since the start of the pandemic now stands at 4,26,44,092. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.70%.

The fresh death toll of 24 COVID patients has led to a total of 5,24,747 deaths due to COVID. On the other hand, over 194.76 crore vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination drive.

What action is the government taking

Following this surge in the number of cases, the Union Health Ministry is acutely monitoring the situation in the country, especially in states like Maharastra, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala. The ministry has also advised states to quicken up testing and follow the Centre’s five-fold strategy on Thursday.

The Health Ministry has also asked the states to strictly follow COVID protocols and monitor clusters of new COVID cases in their states. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently wrote a letter to personnel of the five states of Maharastra, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

In the letter, he addressed the newly emerging clusters and asked the states to make sure sufficient testing is carried out. He also asked the personnel to send samples of infected patients for genome sequencing.

"There has been a sustained and significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country during the past four months. However, in the past two weeks, an upsurge has been noticed. The States/UTS are advised to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19 and to ensure compliance with the advisories issued by the Health Ministry. The States/UTs must not lower their guards and continue working towards building on the progress made thus far to bring the pandemic situation under control," the letter stated.