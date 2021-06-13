India Logs 80,834 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 71 Days; 3,303 Deaths Recorded

India reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 13, the lowest single-day increase in 71 days, bringing the total number of cases to 2.94 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry, with 1.32 lakh patients recovering from the infection during the same time period. On March 31, the country had reported 72,330 new cases, with 81,466 positives on April 1.

India reports 80,834 new COVID19 cases, 1,32,062 patient discharges, and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 2,94,39,989

Total discharges: 2,80,43,446

Death toll: 3,70,384

Active cases: 10,26,159



Total vaccination: 25,31,95,048

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, India's Health Ministry reported 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3.70 lakh, with a fatality rate of 1.26 percent. In India, there are 10.26 lakh active cases, or 3.49 percent of the entire caseload. However, 2.80 crore patients have recovered from the virus, bringing India's recovery rate to 95.26 percent, the highest in the world, according to the Health Ministry, which also stated that 25.31 crore individuals had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In its official statement, the Health Ministry said, "With 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25 percent, less than 10 percent for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26 percent, in last the 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded."

Lockdowns, curfews, and other Coronavirus-induced restrictions have been eased in states and union territories (UTs) like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, as daily COVID-19 cases have decreased. Some states, including as Haryana, Goa, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, have opted to keep the limitations in place. Health specialists have also cautioned against considerably easing restrictions, believing that if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed, cases will rise again.

COVID cases in states and UTs

Active Karnataka reported 9,785 new infections and 144 fatalities on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27.57 lakh and the death toll to 32,788. There were also 21,614 discharges on the day, continuing to outweigh new cases. On Saturday, 2,454 of the 9,785 new cases recorded were from Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths. In total, 27,57,324 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, with 32,788 deaths and 25,32,719 discharges, according to a bulletin from the Health Department. In total, there are 1,91,796 active cases in the state.

However, after a "scrutiny of laboratory reports for COVID-19 determination" and subsequent revision of numbers, the Maharashtra government added 2,213 deaths to the overall COVID-19 death toll in the state, bringing the total to 1,06,367. The state reported 406 new deaths and 11,766 new illnesses during the day. According to data shared by the health department here, Delhi registered 213 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities, while the positive rate fell to 0.30 percent. According to the recent health report, the death toll from COVID-19 has now risen to 24,800.

Picture Credit: PTI