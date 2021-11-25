India Logs 9,119 COVID Infections, 396 Deaths; Active Cases Fall To Lowest In 539 Days

As per the data published on Thursday, 25 November, by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 9,119 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,44,882, while active cases fell to 1,09,940, the lowest level in 539 days. According to figures updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,66,980, including 396 new fatalities.

For the past 48 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 151 days, reported news agency PTI. The active cases account for 0.32% of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the health ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.33%, the highest since March 2020. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 1,541 cases.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. On September 28, it topped 60 lakh, then 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

Over 132 crore vaccination doses have been distributed to States/UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry stated that "more than 22.72 Cr balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Director Randeep Guleria had previously stated that a third COVID-19 wave of magnitude equivalent to the first two is unlikely to impact India, assuaging anxieties about the severity of the third coronavirus wave. "It is unlikely that the third wave of COVID-19 of a magnitude comparable to the first and second will hit India. With time the pandemic will take an endemic form. We'll continue to get cases but the severity will be highly reduced," news agency ANI quoted AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

