India Logs In 39796 New COVID-19 Cases & 723 Fatalities In 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 97.11%

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is 4,82,071. India so far has recorded over 3,05,85,229 positive cases, out of which, 2,97,00,430 have successfully recovered, while 4,02,728 have died.

Out of 4,02,728 deaths, 1,23,030 are from Maharashtra, 13,716 are from Kerala, 35,367 are from Karnataka, 33,005 are from Tamil Nadu, 12,844 are from Andhra Pradesh, 22,640 are from Uttar Pradesh, 17,799 are from West Bengal, 24,995 are from Delhi, 13,456 are from Chhattisgarh, 8,938 are from Rajasthan, 10,069 are from Gujarat and 9,486 are from Haryana. As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, over 34,78,36,387 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India, out of which 28,47,84,116 are the first dose and 6,30,52,271 are the second dose.

Health Ministry shares India's Coronavirus update

As per the latest information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours, 39,796 new cases, 42,352 fresh recoveries and 723 deaths have been reported. It is important to mention here that Monday is the ninth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Health Ministry, the COVID019 recovery rate of the country has increased to 97.11 per cent

ICMR's COVID testing report

With substantially raped up testing capacity across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the total number of COVID samples tested up to July 4 is 41,97,77,457. Whereas, the total number of samples tested on July 4 is 15,22,504.

MoHFW's vaccination report

Giving out further details, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that so far over 35 crores of Coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. Out of these 35,12,21,306 crore vaccine doses, 78,08,968 healthcare workers have been administered with the second dose and 1,02,27,957 have been given the first dose. In the age group of 18-44 years, 9,98,28,219 people have received both doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile in Age group 45-59 years and over 60 years, 9,05,89,022 and 6,89,10,208 have received both doses of COVID vaccine respectively.

