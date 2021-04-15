India Logs Over 2 Lakh COVID-19 Cases For First Time Ever; Centre Plans Oxygen Review

As India continues to witness an unprecedented increase in the Coronavirus cases due to the second wave of the pandemic, the country has registered over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period, taking the total case tally to 1,40,74,564, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 2,00,739 new cases, 93,528 fresh recoveries, 1,038 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in India is 14,71,877.

In the latest development, one of the six empowered groups under the central government has now initiated action to avoid panic regarding the availability of medical Oxygen. The Oxygen reserves of the states are now set to be reviewed by the Centre. As per sources, the Health Ministry and the Steel Ministry are said to jointly review the situation in high burden states.

Coming to the COVID-19 situation in all states of India, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected with over 58,952 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total active cases tally to 35,78,160. After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 tests conducted so far in India

According to the report shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to April 14, 2021, is 26,20,03,415. ICMR also informed that the number of samples tested on April 14 is 13,84,549. Meanwhile, the Health Department, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 11,44,3,238.

COVID-19 vaccines in India

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on April 13, has permitted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, clearing the way for the third vaccine in addition to Covishielf and Covaxin.

Covaxin

Manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, it uses an inactivated virus. It is developed by chemically treating novel coronavirus samples to make them incapable of reproduction. Given as two doses four weeks apart, Covaxin can be stored between 2-8 degrees Celsius. Preliminary data from its phase 3 trial shows the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 81%.

Covishield

Co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and known as Covishield in India, the vaccine uses a viral vector, an engineered version of adenoviruses that infect chimpanzees to carry the gene responsible for the spike protein of the novel coronavirus.

Covishield requires two doses given four weeks apart to produce the desired effects. The vaccine has an efficacy of 70% after the first dose. Global clinical trials of the vaccine showed that when people were given a half dose and then a full dose, effectiveness hit 90%. It can also be safely stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

Sputnik V

Sputnik V from Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute is the latest vaccine approved for emergency use in India. Sputnik V uses a cold-type virus vector. It is engineered to be harmless, as a carrier to deliver a small fragment of the coronavirus to the body. Safely exposing the body to a part of the virus's genetic code in this way allows it to recognize the threat and learn to fight it off, without the risk of becoming ill. Sputnik V has been shown to have 92% efficacy. It is given in two doses, three weeks apart. It can be stored at temperatures between 2-8 degrees Celsius.

