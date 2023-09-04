India Made G20 A People’s Presidency, Says Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Delhi is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 Summit between September 7 to 10. The national capital will be hosting the heads of state and representatives from around 29 countries, apart from representatives of global organisations from across the world. India, ahead of its presidency of G20 in Delhi, is putting a strong emphasis on ensuring to showcase the richness of the country’s culture to the world. This is the reason, the national capital has been given a captivating makeover and nothing has been left loose ensuring a beefed-up security.

Amid the preparations for the mega event in Delhi, India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant in conversation with Republic on various aspects of the event explained how it was important for the country to make a global mark. He asserted that India has done its presidency very differently from other countries and succeeded in making it a people’s presidency by ensuring people’s involvement in it.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Amitabh Kant responded to the impact India has made during the G20 Summit. He stated, “During our G20 presidency, we have been very ambitious, very action-oriented, very inclusive, we have done our presidency very differently from other countries, we have made it a people’s presidency. We have taken it to all the states, Union Territories and all the cities. In content we have been very action-oriented, we pushed a lot in terms of strong, sustainable, inclusive and decisive growth. We have done a lot for the multilateral institution's reforms. We have done a lot for technological transformations and digital public infrastructure (DPI). We are pushing for a green development pact and we are also pushing for women-led development through women empowerment and women equity.”

India has become global architecture of digital public infrastructure, says G20 Sherpa

Talking about the changes India has heralded in terms of technological adoption in the world, the G20 Sherpa said, “Nobody had heard about digital public infrastructure earlier. We built up layers of public interest. It’s a model very different from the big tech model of the USA and China. India has given digital identity to all its citizens, ensured bank accounts, ensured fast payment, ensured credit flow, ensured insurance, and ensured wealth creation in Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities through digitization. All this is a unique model of digital public infrastructure. The G-20 has accepted the definition, the framework of digital public infrastructure, which can now go across the world.”

When asked about the impact India has made through the event, Kant explained, “There are 4 billion people across the world without digital identity, but in India, everyone has a digital identity. Two billion people across the world do not have bank accounts, and 133 countries do not have faster payments. So, what India has done to ensure all this, will be an architecture for the world. India is now a global architecture for DPI. There is a vacuum and we fill that vacuum. Important is, we will now be able to take this to everyone in the world and everyone will follow the DPI.”

“We pushed a lot of our priorities, starting from DPI to millets, to a whole range of our priorities, saying that this is what the world needs. We built an India Narrative around G20 and that is important. We brought a human-centric approach. We have said that the voice of the global South is important. We have said that developing countries must have a voice because this year 80 per cent of the growth is coming from the global South. During the next two decades, two/third growth will come from the global South. And that is why it is important that we highlight the fact that developing countries, which have strong young demographics, which will grow in the future, brought them to the center stage. The prime minister wrote to all the countries that the African Union should be a permanent member and the African Union becoming a permanent member, which has been widely reciprocated by all the leaders, will have a huge impact across the world,” said Kant.

Amitabh Kant hails the country's political leadership

He even put his thoughts on what has changed now, which has ensured that India’s voice is being heard by the world. He explained, “There are several reasons, one of which is that we have a vibrant democracy, our political leadership and our elected leadership, whose public rating is still very high at about 80 per cent, which is unparalleled. Moreover, the political leadership and the political narrative that we build up is strong and the most important is the development story. The story is that you built 40 million houses, 110 million toilets, do 46 per cent of digital payments, and you have done around 88000 kilometres of roads. All this is a phenomenal story of development.”

Challenges of G20 presidency

He added, “The infrastructure that India has created is unparalleled and therefore, the world listens to it. It is the fifth largest economy and soon it will be the third largest economy in the world therefore it has accelerated the pace of growth and the world is listening to it. They have faith in India, we negotiate with them and they feel that we are trustworthy. We have a human-centric approach as the PM says.”

Counting the challenges faced during India’s G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant said, “There are huge challenges. Firstly, because this is about bringing everybody on board. This builds a consensus. A total of 29 countries have been invited. Now, 29 countries means everyone has veto power, so you need to bring everybody on board. You have to have consensus among everybody and everybody is on a different stage of development. Everybody has different national circumstances. So, that is the challenge.”

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Putting his thoughts on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he said, “There is a challenge of war, which is not our creation. The consequences of the war on food, fuel, and fertilisers are the challenges. Our view is that our Delhi declaration should be full of developmental ambitions, issues on growth, prosperity, citizens, developing countries, green development, issues of women empowerment that is important for us, not one para on the Ukraine war.”

The G20 Sherpa said the G20 is more important than the United Nations, and the United Nations Security Council because it has both G7 and emerging markets. The G20 will represent almost 90 percent of the global GDP in the coming years, so the forum is important.