COVID-19: India Maintains Its High Recovery Rate; Total Recoveries Cross 27 Lakh

On Sunday, recoveries in India exceeded active cases by 3.55 times with the number of recovery cases reaching 64,935 in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate improved to 76.61% while Case Fatality Rate dipped to 1.79%.

"With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), India's COVID-19 total recoveries have crossed 27 lakh today. Recovery of 27,13,933 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the Centre conceived and led policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively through timely surveillance of close contacts, and treating effectively," the Health Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 case tally crosses 35 lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 deaths.

Furthermore, the health ministry had earlier said that with the rapid increase in the number of cases, the total number of tests so far is nearing to four crore and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the last two weeks. The release added that the tests per million has also witnessed a huge surge to 28,607.

READ: COVID-19: Total Recoveries in India surpass 26 lakh coupled with consistently falling CFR

MHA extends lockdown till Sept 30

As India's COVID-19 cases soar, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings up to 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

READ: India conducts 9 lakh COVID-19 tests per day for two consecutive days: Health Ministry

Unlock 4 guidelines

As per MHA guidelines, metro services will resume from September 7, Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political congregations limited to 100 people and open-air theatres will be allowed to open will be allowed from 21 September. While educational institutions will remain shut, MHA has permitted certain activities. Here are the exemptions:

States to allow 50% of teaching & non-teaching staff

Students of Classes 9-12 can visit on voluntary basis, subject to written consent of parent/guardian

Skill training will be allowed in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or state/central govts.

Higher education institutions have been allowed to reopen for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 35 lakh; Haryana cancels Mon,Tues lockdown

READ: COVID-19 tally in India crosses 35-lakh mark