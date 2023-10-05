India Making Great Strides Under 'very Wise Man' PM Modi's Leadership, Avers Putin

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin called him a "very wise man" while speaking at an event on October 4. In the video, which was shared by the Russian news platform, RT news, the Kremlin leader can be heard elaborating the remarkable feats achieved by India under PM Modi's "guidance".

"We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man. And India has been making very great strides in development under his leadership. This fully meets the interest of both India and Russia to work on this agenda," Putin asserted.

Russia hails G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration as 'milestone'

Putin's remarks come in the wake of India's G20 Summit, where world leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration. The declaration appealed to countries to refrain from the threat of use of force to seize territories and called for the establishment of a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine". It also stressed that the "use or threat of using nuclear weapons is inadmissible", without blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The New Delhi Declaration was even acknowledged by Moscow which termed it a "milestone" and also praised the active role of the Indian presidency in "consolidating" the G20 countries from the Global South.

Earlier, the Russian President had lauded PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, a campaign launched in 2014 to bolster entrepreneurship in India.

Putin, while speaking at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), had suggested that Russia could learn from New Delhi's success in promoting domestic industries.

"We did not have domestically made cars then, but we do now," Putin said. "I think that we should emulate many of our partners, for example, India. They are focused on the manufacture and use of Indian-made vehicles. I think that Prime Minister Modi is doing the right thing in promoting the Make in India programme. He is right," he added.