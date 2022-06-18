'India Making Rapid Progress In Digital World, Wishes To Engage With World': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal voiced hope for more participation in the IT sector in Brussels, asserting that India is making significant progress in the digital world.

"India's making a rapid strike in the digital world. We would further like to engage with the innovation in the IT sector. In the last few years, we worked on gender equality, sustainable development, clean energy and hydrogen mission," Goyal said on Friday.

He also stated that Europe offers cutting-edge technology and big data, whilst India contributes to labour-intensive industries.

"EU and India have worked together to reinstate globalisation, India wishes to engage with the world," The Union Minister said further.

Meanwhile, India and the European Union (EU) have resumed negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) after a nine-year hiatus.

"It's natural that India and EU come together to expand our friendship, trust in trade agreements, investment and greater partnership. We are committed to meeting ambitious timelines providing opportunities to business and people in India and the EU," he said further.

"The trust that has been developed between leaders of India and the EU, and the strong bond that business on both sides will lead to greater engagement in trade, investment and strategic ties," he said, adding that there is a lot to learn from this partnership.

Reinvigorating India-EU trade ties

India and European Union fostered talks to launch the stand-alone Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) and a Geographical Indicators (GIs) Agreement. The first round of discussions is expected to begin in New Delhi on June 27. A consensus was reached between India and the EU to resume trade talks at a meeting held in Porto on 8 May 2021.

The groundwork to reinvigorate trade ties that languished for years was also established during European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to New Delhi in April 2022, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Europe. The talks for FTA were stalled after India questioned the European Union’s unilateral ban of about 700 pharmaceutical products that were clinically tested in India.

European Union Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis had earlier last month announced that India and Europe will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement "very soon".

(With inputs from ANI)