India, Maldives Hold 4th Defence Cooperation Dialogue In Male, Agree On Enhanced Drills

The fourth Defense Cooperation Dialogue between India and the Maldives took place in Male. It agreed to make current drills more complex, while reviewing the full range of bilateral defence engagements. Defence Secretary Girdhir Aramane and his Maldivian colleague, Chiefs of Defence Force, Maldives National Forces Defense General Abdulla Shamaal, served as co-chairs of the discussion.

The DCD is the most highly organised form of interaction between the two nations. The importance accorded to the talks between the two nations emphasised its significance in charting the future path of relations between both Armed forces. Both parties voiced satisfaction at the growing engagements as the ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities were reviewed during the conversation.

Highlights of Defence Cooperation Dialogue

The discussion addressed ongoing bilateral drills. The military forces of India and the Maldives are still looking for ways to cooperate on a variety of fronts.

Giridhar Aramane expressed his gratitude to Major General Abdulla Shamaal and his team for their productive conversation. He said that based on the consensus made by the 4th DCD, India looks forward to continued engagement. The defence secretary also met with Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi, the Maldives' minister of defence, and Mr Abdulla Shahid, the country's minister of state for foreign affairs, during his tour.

Both parties voiced satisfaction at the growing engagements as they reviewed ongoing bilateral defence collaboration activities during their interaction. In terms of strategy, the relationship between India and the Maldives is crucial to fending off Chinese threats in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean area. China is implementing the "String of Pearls" theory, which refers to a plan involving the establishment of a network of ports and military and commercial bases across numerous nations.

China has used this tactic to safeguard its economic interests. A significant portion of its trade travels through the Indian Ocean and numerous choke points, including the Straits of Hormuz, Malacca, and Lombok. India's maritime security is in peril because of the string of pearls theory. To counter the Chinese threat in the Indo-Pacific, India has also formed powerful alliances like QUAD and ASEAN, and frequently engages in bilateral exercises with superpowers like the US, UK, and France.

In 2022, the third India-Maldives defence dialogue was held. India was represented by defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Maldives was represented by Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of defence forces, Maldives National defence force. They had discussed capacity building to tackle transnational crimes and boost the security of both the nations.