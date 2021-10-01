India Mandates 10-day COVID Quarantine For Britishers Arriving From UK In Reciprocal Move

In a massive diplomatic response to the Boris Johnson administration's vaccine racism, India has mandated that British nationals arriving in India from UK will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after the arrival, sources said.

From October 4, irrespective of their vaccination status, all UK nationals landing in India, will have to undertake a pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel, Covid test on arrival at the airport, and a final test 8 days after arrival.

Authorities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Civil Aviation will be taking necessary steps to implement new measures.

India's response to UK's Vaccine racism: Key Highlights

New regulations will come into force on October 4

All British citizens will have to take the pre-departure COVID test within 72 hours before travel

COVID-19 test on arrival at the airport

RT-PCR test on the day of arrival

Mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India

RT-PCR test 8 days after arrival

UK Vaccine Racism

According to an initial travel advisory by the Boris Johnson government, people travelling to the UK from India and a few other countries will be considered 'unvaccinated' even if they are fully vaccinated. The primary advisory also did not recognise Covishield, which is a formulation of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

After criticism, the Serum Institute of India produced a vaccine was recognised by the Uk. However, Indians are still made to undergo mandatory quarantine upon their arrival irrespective of their vaccination status.