India Marks New Milestone As 60% Of Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

In a mega boost to the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive, on December 23 the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated India for successfully inoculating 'over 60% of the eligible population' with both jabs. The milestone is achieved at a time when the world dreadful of a surge in the WHO-acclaimed 'highly transmissible variant of concern', Omicron. Currently, India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya shared, "Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now."

'India's 60% eligible population fully vaccinated'

Notably, the country's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 139.70 crores (1,39,69,76,774), as of Wednesday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for people aged above 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Later, the Centre announced to liberalise the drive and launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

GoI then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing every adult, aged18 or above, to get vaccinated from May 1.

COVID-19 situation in India

India's daily COVID-19 instances increased by 749 on Thursday, bringing the total to 7,495. The daily death toll has risen to 434. India's entire COVID-19 caseload has increased to 3.42 crore as a result of this. India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, the lowest number in 581 days. On Wednesday, there had been 453 fatalities in a single day which pushed the death toll to 4,78,759.

PM Modi Modi will hold a review meeting later in the day amid a surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. To prevent the further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant, the Centre has directed states to implement night curfews/curbs and check social gatherings.

Omicron tally across India

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum of 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.