India Marks Tremendous Milestone Of 1Cr Vaccinations In One Day; PM Modi Hails Achievement

Marking a tremendous achievement in the fight against the COVID pandemic, India administered record-breaking one crore doses of vaccines on Friday. Uttar Pradesh became the top state to administer over 28 lakh jabs in the last 24 hours. With this, August becomes India’s biggest inoculation month crossing 15 crore doses so far. The highest so far was July with 13.45 crore doses administered.

As India crossed the 1 crore milestone today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate citizens on the historic feat. "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," tweeted PM Modi.

Record vaccination numbers today!



Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also termed this figure as a reflection of the strong will and immense potential of 'New India'.

"With a visionary leadership, how a country can set an example to the whole world in fighting a successful battle against COVID-19, this is what Narendra Modi-led 'New India' has shown to the world," said Shah in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

1 दिन में 1 करोड़ वैक्सीन!



ये आँकड़ा नए भारत की दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति व अपार क्षमता का प्रतिबिंब है।



एक दूरदर्शी व कर्मठ नेतृत्व से कैसे एक देश कोरोना से सफल लड़ाई लड़ते हुए पूरे विश्व में उदाहरण स्थापित कर सकता है…ये @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाले नए भारत ने दुनिया को दिखाया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 27, 2021

As India set the historic record, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that the tireless work of health workers and PM Modi's determination to provide free vaccines to all is paying off. "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas - This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in 1 day," said Mandaviya.

India's COVID vaccine coverage rises above 62 crores

With this, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 62 crore (62,09,43,580) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report on Friday. And in a major milestone achievement, 50 percent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in India, as of August 27, the country has reported 44,658 fresh Coronavirus cases with 32,988 recoveries and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Kerala recorded 30,007 COVID positive cases and 162 deaths yesterday. As per the Health Ministry, to date, India has reported a total of 3,26,03,188 COVID cases with 3,18,21,428 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.60%.