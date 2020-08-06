India, Mexico Discuss Upcoming Non-permanent UNSC Membership; Review Bilateral Ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Minister Foreign Julian Ventura Valero held talks on Wednesday, August 5 to discuss their upcoming non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during 2021-22.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, the two leaders had a telephonic discussion over different issues such as the COVID-19 crisis and its economic turmoil, India-Mexico bilateral relations that are in their 70th year. The talk gave the two nations an opportunity to review and boost bilateral relations.

The two leaders also discussed various regional and international issues of mutual interest including the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the UNSC. The Ministry of External Affairs informs that both sides have agreed to maintain regular contacts on both bilateral and multilateral issues.

READ: India Elected Unopposed To UNSC Non-permanent Seat For The Eighth Time With 184 Votes

READ: Afghan Taliban Calls UNSC Report 'False Intelligence', Refutes Ties With Terror Groups

India's UNSC Victory

Earlier in June, India was elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. The UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

India has been actively pursuing permanent membership in the UN Security Council for a long time and has received support from four of the five permanent members. Barring China, the other permanent members of the Security Council have backed India to join as a permanent member, including two successive US governments.

READ: Afghanistan Exposes Pakistan At UNSC; Complains About Pak's Violations Of Its Territory

READ: UNSC Sanctions Tehrik-e-Taliban's Noor Wali Mehud; Imposes Travel Ban, Arms Embargo

(Image Credits: ANI File)