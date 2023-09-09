India-Middle-East Europe Connectivity Corridor To Be Launched Soon

In a historic development, a connectivity corridor through India, the Middle East and Europe will soon be launched, confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a briefing with US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the connectivity a "fundamental basis" for the development of human civilisation. "India has given top priority to this subject in its developmental journey,"he said.

"Along with the physical infrastructure, investments are being made in social, digital, and financial infrastructure. Therefore, we are laying a strong foundation for a developed India," he added.

This is a real big deal: Joe Biden

Stating that this deal was real big, US President Joe Biden after Prime Minister's announcement said, "This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G 20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today. Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments and creating a better future... Last year, we came together as one to commit to this vision. And this afternoon, I want to highlight the key ways, in which the United States and our partners are working to make this a reality," said US President Joe Biden.

“More large scale projects are seeing the light. India-US Middle East economic corridor,” the European Chief responded to the same development.

This understanding is a historic and first of its kind initiative for cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Europian Union, France, Italy, Germany and the US.

Speaking of G20, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammed Bin Salman said, "We look forward to the integration of the initiative and the Economic Corridor project, which is announced in this meeting. I would like to thank those who worked with us to reach this founding step to establish this important economic corridor."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, "When we launched the partnership for global infrastructure and investment just over a year ago, we committed to building better infrastructure for a better future in low and middle-income nations. We committed to cooperating with these nations with equality, to create new opportunities and prosperity. Today is the launch of the new economic corridor between India and the Middle East and Europe goes precisely in this direction and is a milestone in strengthening global interconnections. And that is why I want to thank Prime Minister Modi, President Biden, and all the others, Ursula von Derleyan, and all the others who made it possible."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "More large-scale projects are seeing the light. We are presenting two of them today. First the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. It will be the most direct connection to date between India, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe. This is also the spirit of the second project we announce today - the Trans African Corridor."

This is a breaking story. More details awaited...