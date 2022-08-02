India Monitoring Scheduled Visit Of Chinese Satellite Tracking Vessel To Sri Lanka's Port

The defence and security establishment of India is said to be keenly monitoring the upcoming arrival of a Chinese space and satellite tracking research vessel to Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port, people familiar with the situation said on Monday. According to a PTI report, there are concerns that the ship's tracking systems might try to snoop on Indian installations as it is travelling to the port in Sri Lanka. One of the above-mentioned individuals stated, "It is a development that could have implications for India’s security interests and we are keenly monitoring the proposed visit”.

Despite not being a military platform, the Chinese ship "Yuan Wang 5" may have been a precursor to other ventures by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships into the island country, according to the locals.

As per information obtained, the Indian Navy would closely monitor both the ship's journey and its stay in Sri Lankan waters.

In addition to this, the Chinese ship would be at Hambantota Port from August 11 to 17, weeks after Sri Lanka saw significant political unrest as a result of widespread demonstrations over the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka approved the docking of Chinese satellite tracking vessel

This came at a time when the spokesperson for the Sri Lankan Army said on Sunday that the island nation has approved the docking of a Chinese research vessel at the Hambantota port in August. Notably, due to its position, the southern deep-sea port of Hambantota is regarded as strategically significant. The port, which is situated near the Rajapaksa family's hometown, was substantially developed with loans by China.

Besides this, when asked about reports that the Chinese spacecraft tracking ship "Yuan Wang 5" may dock at the Hambantota port, Colonel Nalin Herath of the Sri Lankan Army responded that Sri Lanka routinely grants clearance for commercial and military ships from many nations to go past and also enter Sri Lankan waters, PTI reported. According to Herath, "We have given permission and clearance to the Chinese vessel in that context."

Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka's relationship deteriorated when Colombo allowed a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one of its ports in the year 2014. It is believed that India has already notified Sri Lanka of its worries over the Chinese vessel's intended visit to the Hambantota Port. But there has been no formal confirmation of it.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, said last week, when questioned about reports of the ship's arrival, that India closely follows any development having an impact on its security and economic interests.

