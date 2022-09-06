'India Most Imp & Closest': Bangladesh PM Hasina Sets Example For Neighbourhood Diplomacy

Setting an example for neighbourhood diplomacy, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called India the "most important and closest nation" to Bangladesh. She noted that both Bangladesh and India have achieved remarkable progress.

In a joint address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hasina said, "I appreciate Modi Ji's visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to our bilateral relations. India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh. India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are known to be role models for neighbourhood diplomacy."

The Bangladesh PM said that the fruitful discussion she had with PM Modi will bring benefits to the people of both countries. "We had the meeting in a spirit of close friendship and cooperation."

She also congratulated India on the successful completion of the year-long celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

"At the new dawn of the Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years, I extend our best wishes as India moves forward to attaining the resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Hasina said.

India, Bangladesh ink water sharing pact for Kushiyara River

India and Bangladesh also inked water sharing pact for the Kushiyara river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will benefit south Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region. Both countries will also enhance cooperation in the Information and Technology, space and nuclear sector.

"The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and we hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water-sharing treaty, would be concluded at an early date," Hasina said.

Being the biggest trade part of India in South Asia, the bilateral trade between New Delhi and Dhanak has grown from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion in the last five years. It has also become the fourth largest export destination for India with the exports registering a growth of over 66 percent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.