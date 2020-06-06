India Moves Past Italy's COVID-19 Toll; Becomes 6th Worst Hit Nation With 2.36 Lakh Cases

With around 9,887 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, Indian inched past Italy's COVID-19 toll as the total number of cases reached 2,36,657 on Saturday. Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases in Italy stands at 2,34,531. By overtaking Italy's COVID toll, India has now become the sixth-worst affected country across the globe.

However, the total number of active cases stands at 1,15,942 in the country with 1,14,073 recoveries from the deadly disease so far. The country has also witnessed 6,642 deaths. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra has reported 2,739 positive cases in the past 24 hours itself taking the total number of cases to 82,968. The total number of deaths stands at 2,969 - highest across states in the country.

Meanwhile, the country also nears 'Unlock 1' - the first phase of dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown which has been in place since March. The Health Ministry has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed as the Home Ministry announced the restart of certain services and operations.

Phase wise reopening

The MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in other areas except certain activities that will be allowed to restart in phases. It has also imposed a night curfew from 9:00 PM to 5 AM and banned international air travel, metro rails, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and any functions or large gathering.

Phase 1: From June 8, religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3: After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

