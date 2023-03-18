India Mulling End To Online Pharmacies? Regulators Flag Concerns, FICCI Defends Industry

The Union Ministry of Health is mulling shutting down digital pharmacies over concerns with regard to the sale and misuse of medicines. The development comes after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued show-cause notices to 31 firms based on allegations of contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940.

As per the officals, the Centre is considering five aspects:

Misuse of data

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

Predatory pricing of medicines

Stocking and baseless sale of drugs

Violation of norms

The CDSCO had received various representations which have raised concerns regarding data privacy, malpractices, and baseless sale of drugs through online or other electronic platforms violating the norms after which show cause notices on February 8 and 9 were issued. As persources, the Health Ministry is considering strict action against e-pharmacies and might put a complete ban on them.

Notably, All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has been opposing the online sale of drugs in the country, alleging that it is a threat to public health. Several petitions have also been filed in Delhi High Court and Madras High Court against the online sale, questioning the lack of legal backing for such sales of pharmaceutical products in the country.

In 2022, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) made its stance clear about online pharmacies in the country stating it will encourage the substitution of cheaper and spurious drugs by online stores and that doctor-patient confidentiality will be affected. The medical body observed that there are no well-defined dedicated laws for online pharmacies, alleged that it will promote drug abuse, misuse, self-medication and various other issues.

However, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has written a letter to the government expressing concern over the issue and highlighting the crucial role of e-pharmacies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter stated, "To achieve affordable and effective universal health coverage, e-pharmacies offer a robust digital foundation with complete tracking and traceability of medications, a vital component in the pharmaceutical supply chain. By improving access and compliance, e-pharmacies have proven to be essential services, as demonstrated during the pandemic when they were allowed to function. Our honourable Prime Minister himself recognised and praised their dedication in enabling doorstep access to medicines during the challenging phase of COVID".